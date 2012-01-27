Xantech Provides Systems for Naval Academy

Xantech announced it has provided the core technology systems that enabled the “strength and conditioning” training room at United States Naval Academy’s Ricketts Hall.

As part of a technology upgrade, AV systems integrator DSL Sound of Hagerstown, Maryland, installed a Xantech control system consisting of the WIC1200 Web Intelligent Controller, two CWTC10 Wireless Touch Controllers, CSPLCD64G in-wall touch panels and a host of IPRS232 XtraLink IP modules.

The network-based Xantech components provide full control over the weight rooms’ new AV systems, which include an HD Video Matrix system by FSR, 16 55-inch LG plasma monitors that make up five zones of video, and an extensive audio system throughout the facility, featuring the BiAmp Nexia networked digital audio processor.

Xantech’s IPRS232 units enable network control of the RS232-based LG monitors; user control is totally accessible via the Xantech CWTC10 10.4-inch WiFi tablets located in the weight room itself and in a control rack. Additionally, users can access the system remotely via iPad or remotely via a dedicated VPN network installed as part of the AV upgrade. This is all made possible through the rich feature set of the WIC1200.

Ricketts Hall is home to U.S.N.A.’s basketball, football and lacrosse team training offices, the locker room for the varsity football team, and the "strength and conditioning facility,” one of three on campus. The new Xantech-controlled audio and video system plays back content including customized weight training video programs, room and conditioning schedules, football and other sports videos, and other related content, stored on a custom computer system with RAID drives and six HDMI video outputs. Multiple screens over five video zones allow for multiple streams of content simultaneously, all controlled and distributed by the Xantech equipment.

“This is the first time we’ve deployed the Xantech systems, and they are working wonderfully, especially considering that no one’s ever put this advanced level of AV systems control into a weight room before,” said Robert Musser, sales and engineering specialist for DSL Sound. “We were looking for a control solution that was reliable, scalable and affordable, and the WIC1200 succeeded on all counts. It can be controlled via RS-232 wired connections using the IPRS232 XtraLink IP and via iPads remotely on the VPN and it can expand as the system needs to grow. The graphical user interface is especially good, and we were able to create a practical and intuitive control surface that’s easy to use. We definitely plan to use the Xantech equipment again in the future. It’s that good.”