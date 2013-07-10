Panopto Expands European Presence

- Panopto, a video platform provider, has opened an office in the Netherlands to meet the growing global demand for its lecture capture and enterprise video products.
- The new office expands Panopto's sales and support in Europe, and signals the organization's commitment to making video capture and management technologies accessible to a wider range of enterprises and institutions.
- "Video technology is offering educational institutions and businesses new ways to engage with their students, employees, and customers, improving learning outcomes and communication," said chief executive officer, Panopto Europe, Tom Davy. "With nearly a quarter of UK universities using Panopto to enhance the learning environment, we look forward to bringing the same benefits to other organizations across Europe."
- Panopto's software allows users to record, broadcast, edit, and search video content in just a few mouse clicks with their laptop, iPhone or iPad, or using a more sophisticated AV setup. In addition to the Netherlands, Panopto has offices in London, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Hong Kong, and Kuala Lumpur.