Tim Gross Joins Advanced Systems Group Tech Team

Advanced Systems Group (ASG), a data, video, audio and film integration firm, has hired Tim Gross to the “technical team." He is responsible for maintaining IT systems for a number of ASG clients.



Tim Gross

Gross has built his career on IT system administration. As a senior systems administrator at The Orphanage in San Francisco, he was the computer systems engineer for several high-profile motion pictures. He has also handled network administration for Wikia.com, Eveo, Radium, and Montrose Securities International. Most recently, he was with Brown & Toland Medical Group’s IT infrastructure team supporting 300 employees across four sites and more than 1,500 doctors over 200 remote physician offices as a systems engineer for Allscripts/Brown & Toland Medical Group.

“Networks are vital to our clients, and Tim is all about IT,” said Dave Van Hoy, president of ASG. “His experience in systems administration and knowledge of various platforms makes him a major asset for the systems that ASG installs and maintains.”