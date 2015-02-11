Tightrope Lowers Carousel Digital Signage Costs

Tightrope Media Systems has reduced the cost of digital signage network deployments for its entire Carousel customer base. The new cost structure removes the need to buy unique licenses for each channel, instead charging for server and player connections only.



Tightrope Media Systems has reduced the cost of digital signage network deployments for its entire Carousel customer base.

Tightrope has long offered its customers the freedom to buy only what they need, instead of forcing them to purchase packaged systems or blocks of players. While the further simplification of pricing benefits all Carousel customers, it’s especially valuable for larger networks or smaller networks with an interest in scaling to more end points. As a result, new and existing Carousel customers can customize as many channels as desired without escalating costs and potentially experience a cost savings north of 50 percent in networks with more than 75 media players.

“Carousel has always offered a straightforward pricing structure, but we have further simplified the buying experience through unlimited, free channel licenses with the purchase of a Carousel server,” said Eric Henry, Signage Solutions Developer, Tightrope Media Systems. “This is not only attractive for new customers, but also for existing customers that want to re-invest in their signage networks.”

Henry adds that resellers and systems integrators also benefit from a greatly reduced complexity in quoting systems or installations. End users can also virtualize any Carousel server, and deploy its software on any operating system. Tightrope’s Professional Services team offers remote integration assistance to any customer interested in virtualizing systems to ensure smooth and proper configuration.