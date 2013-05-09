Riedel Communications Connect AVB

Riedel Communications has extended its line of AVB-capable products with the release of two new Connect AVB (Audio Video Bridging) interfaces, which enable the reliable real-time transport of analog or AES3/EBU digital audio over AVB-capable local area networks (LANs) with guaranteed quality of service.

The Connect AVB supports the transport of audio signals from equipment such as the Riedel Performer and Artist digital intercom systems on existing network infrastructures. The Connect AVB modules can be used as throw-downs or with a Riedel Smart Rack system. The Connect AVB C8 offers eight AES connections on BNC.

The device supports both bidirectional AES for intercom panels and unidirectional transport for broadcast AES. The Connect AVB A8 provides eight analog inputs and outputs on RJ45 connectors.