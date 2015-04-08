Tightrope Drops ZEPLAY Price before NAB 2015

- Tightrope Media Systems has lowered the price for its popular ZEPLAY slo-mo instant replay system, to $45,000, in advance of the 2015 NAB Show. The company seeks to provide an affordable and professional solution for any broadcaster, venue operator, university, or mobile production company. ZEPLAY will also include a new enhanced feature set that with wider codec support.
- At $45,000, the new ZEPLAY list price eliminates the burden for budget-conscious customers, yet assures a professional, reliable, and feature-rich slow motion instant replay server that is easy to use, with a quick learning curve. ZEPLAY’s built-in RAID protection and native codec playback ensures the best possible signal integrity during live production. By integrating Avid DNXHD and AVC-Intra codec support, along with improved countdown windows, improved sequence navigation, go-to timecode, and more visible content tagging, Tightrope’s strategy ensures the best possible price-to-performance ratio for instant replay.
- “ZEPLAY is providing instant replays in stadiums and arenas throughout the country for NBA, NHL, and NCAA football and basketball events – not to mention its popularity in outside broadcast trucks,” said Steve Israelsky, vice president of broadcast solutions, Tightrope Media Systems. “By lowering the cost of ZEPLAY, our core customers in the cable TV market, not to mention smaller sports venues, receive the same reliability and features that broadcasters and professional sports leagues enjoy today.”
- The ZEPLAY 3.1 release will be demoed at NAB on April 13-16 in Las Vegas. The product adds the import and export of Avid DNxHD files, as well as import of AVCIntra files, in addition to ZEPLAY’s already robust codec support (ProRes, DVCProHD, MPEG2 I-frame). The incorporation of AVCIntra is especially valuable for production teams shooting scenics in the field. With no transcoding requirements, production staff can quickly plug the camera into ZEPLAY and achieve immediate, native playback.
- ZEPLAY 3.1 also simplifies operation through the following value-added features:
- - Tags are prominently displayed on ZEPLAY’s built-in multi-viewer to instantly identify live content.
- - Visual countdowns to the end of on-air content, both plays and sequence items.
- - It is now possible to jump to any moment of the action using ZEPLAY’s new Go To Timecode feature.
- - The T-bar can now be enabled automatically when starting ZEPLAY.
- - More visually appealing user interface, with increased speed and functionality while managing the 4x4 (four ins, four outs) replay architecture.