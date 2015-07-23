This Wednesday NYC– Rental & Staging Roadshow

Zachary Borovay

The event takes place this Wednesday in New York– Registration is still open (click link below). The Rental & Staging Roadshow features top industry Video experts– including award winning designers Daniel Brodie, and Zachary Borovay, and numerous panels and presentations on the hottest staging and AV issues.

The Roadshow will take place July 29 at the Metropolitan Pavilion (123 West 18th Street, New York, NY 10011)– same location in Manhattan where in summer 2014 a highly successful and well-attended Roadshow took place. One of the country’s leading staging companies– Worldstage will co-host the event with NewBay again this year.



Agenda for the July 29 Roadshow:

• 9:00 – 10:00am:

Registration | Coffee | Exhibitor Showcase

Daniel Brodie

• 10:00am:

Introduction | David Keene, Executive Editor, NewBay Media; and Josh Weisberg, WorldStage

• 10:00 – 11:30am:

Content and Media Server Issues for Live Event Production– Special Panel Discussion. With special panelists Lars Pederson of Worldstage, coolux/Pandoras Box user Steve Gilbard of Theatrical Concepts, and special guests: award-winning Broadway and special event Video Designers Daniel Brodie, and Zachary Borovay.

With a variety of Media Servers now available for live production, what do you need to be on top of the latest video server issues? New generation media servers have features such as support for many live inputs, a real time Media Engine, a Media Manager/Encoder (to stream a show to IP, real time, to a remote location), 3D mapping and warping, live masking, and timeline based editing, A special panel of staging pros led by WorldStage’s Lars Pederson will look at the latest developments on Content and how to understand the creation, management and manipulation content in a world where top staging companies are increasingly expected to understand the Content tools available and how to work with Content creators to get the show right.

11:30 – 12:30pm:

Next Generation Video Projection: 4K, new Laser Phosphor Projectors for the Staging market, pure Laser projectors, and more.

NewBay Media’s David Keene will lead a Panel of invited guests including some top New York video designers, and equipment manufactures, in an exploration of the fast moving developments in video projection as manufacturers release a whole new generation of new high-lumen projector offerings that are radical departures from the what the staging industry has seen to date. The panel will include Bill Beck from Barco, Mike Garrido of Christie, Jeff Schneider of Digital Projection, Jeff Lawson of Panasonic, and invited Video Designers.

12:30 – 1:30pm:

Networking Lunch & Exhibit Showcase Open



Midori Connolly

• 1:30 – 2:45pm:

The Digital and Business Culture at Live Events– Get Ready for Disruption

Midori Connolly has shown the industry new tools and Apps to stay ahead of the curve in the providing of interactive live events. She’ll show a few brand new ones. But more than that, Midori will brief attendees on new developments in business practices at venues and new live event strategies from clients that will change your world– be prepared if you are going to survive or thrive in the new live event landscape.

• 3:00 – 3:20pm:

Manufacturer Training TBA

• 3:20 – 4pm:

Networking Reception & Exhibitor Showcase Open