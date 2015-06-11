Thinklogical Adds KVM Extension and Switching to New TLX Series

- Thinklogical has announced that it is introducing KVM features to its new TLX Series matrix switches and extenders at InfoComm 2015, June 17-19, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, in booth 3479.
- TLX is the first and only solution available in the market today that can extend and switch computer peripherals and uncompressed 4K video at full 4096 x 2160 resolution and 4:4:4 color depth at 60Hz using only two CATx cables or three fibers. TLX offers customers industry-leading 10Gbps performance and a flexible and efficient hybrid architecture, reducing the cost and infrastructure required to manage content created in the 4K standard without compromising quality or performance.
- The Thinklogical booth at InfoComm will showcase live demonstrations of TLX KVM and 4K@60Hz video signal management featuring the TLX640 matrix switch, the market’s highest capacity and most flexible matrix, and the company’s DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 1.4 extenders. Thinklogical offers an innovative connector on its TLX extenders that can receive both HDMI and DisplayPort cables on the same extender, reducing the number of extenders needed, and eliminating the requirement for an external adapter or dongle to convert from DisplayPort to DVI or HDMI.
- Other booth demonstrations include KVM and video extension over long distances with redundant fiber paths for increased uptime and reliability, and Secure Restricted Switching, which showcases Thinklogical’s unique and accredited ability to manage multiple classifications of information through a single matrix switch chassis. Restricted Switching is a key criteria for secure applications in defense and intelligence requiring information assurance (IA) approval, such as C4ISR, command and control, UAS ground stations, watch floors, and simulation and training environments.