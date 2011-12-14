SCN Top 50 2011

The year 2011 will be remembered for many things—extreme weather, extreme politics, some guy named Bieber—but one thing it won’t be remembered for is the barely attended film Arthur. In this forgettable remake of the Dudley Moore classic, our hero is suddenly forced to get a job. Browsing the classifieds, he lands on a familiar employment opportunity.

“Professional systems integrator?” Arthur exclaims. “Who would want to do systems integration as a hobby?”

Our guess is that many on the annual SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators list would be happy to answer that question. While “hobbyist” is hardly the right word to describe those on this benchmark-setting list, it’s no small coincidence that many who made the cut actually began as hobbyists.

When your profession is also your passion, it shines through in your work. The dedication and enthusiasm of all involved in this industry is unrivaled. That’s why, even during challenging economic times, the AV industry continues to thrive. It is comprised of passionate, inventive, dedicated, resourceful individuals. And while systems integration may not sound sexy to a Hollywood screenwriter, hey, that movie was really, really lame.

So, with that, SCN presents the 2011 Top 50 Systems Integrators in the U.S. and Canada, ranked here by projected systems integration revenue for 2011. As some companies are also involved in other segments of AV business, we ask entrants to separate their commercial AV systems installation revenue from total revenue

As always, Top 50 submissions are voluntary. The chart ranks those willing to share their internal numbers to establish an industry snapshot. While the bottom line is important, the Top 50 chart is only one way to view an industry where success is determined by more than mere numbers. There is much to learn from how every company operates, and we look forward to continuing to provide the commercial AV business with an in-depth look at the inner workings of its finest companies in 2012.

1 AVI-SPL Tampa, FL | 866-559-8197 | avispl.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$506M/$314M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$550M/$360M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

5,180/1,500/32/32

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Professional AV integration services, telepresence and video conferencing, digital media systems, control rooms and network operations centers, hotel rental services, event staging and production./Over 700 different product lines.

2 MicroTechVienna, VA | 703-891-1073 | microtech.net

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$331.1M/$276.6M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$420M/$330M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

More than 200/450/6/7

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Provides technology services, systems integration, product solutions, unified communications and collaboration, cloud computing, and innovation and integration to commercial enterprises and the public sector./Draper, Da-Lite, BIAMP, Christi Digital, Logitech/LifeSize, Adtran, Extron, Jupiter, Planar, AMX, Crestron, Renkus-Heinz, Lutron, BIAMP, Samsung, Panasonic, etc.

3 Whitloc k Richmond, VA | 800-726-9843 | whitlock.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$148M/$148M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$200M/$200M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

2,000/500/25/55

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Global AV solutions provider offering AV integration, enterprise standards, unified communications, telepresence/videoconferencing, digital media and signage networks, visualization/simulation, and a full array of managed services./Cisco, Polycom, LifeSize, Vidyo (for unified communications, telepresence, videoconferencing), Crestron, AMX, Extron, SMART, Christie, NEC, Haivision, Panasonic, and many more.

4 AVI SystemsMinneapolis, MN | avisystems.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$90.1M/$90.1M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$100M/$100M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

1,600/250/14/37

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV and conferencing systems integration and support./Cisco, Polycom, Crestron, Extron, Hitachi.

5 Diversified SystemsKenilworth, NJ | divsystems.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$105M/$93M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$115M/$98M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

600/155/7/18

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Multi disciplined AV integrator with extensive experience in multiple markets, including AV presentation systems, translation systems, broadcast TV systems, MAM solutions, IPTV, RF systems, digital signage, and remote monitoring solutions./Crestron, Harris, Sony, Evertz, Christie Digital, NEC, AMX, Epson, Barco, Digital Projection Inc.

6 ElectrosonicBurbank, CA | 1-888-343-3604 | electrosonic.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$113M/$90M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$123M/$95M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

675/400/15/47

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Integrated AV systems, including technical design, maintenance, and operational support./Hundreds of manufacturers represented.

7 Technical InnovationAtlanta, GA | 770-441-5102 | technical-innovation.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$81.6M/$75.5M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$94M/$87M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

1,500/236/2/74

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Design and build AV integration, enterprise video and audio conferencing, managed and customer support services, broadcast equipment procurement, broadcast system design and integration, control room design and integration, houses of worship./All major AV industry manufacturers.

8 HB CommunicationsNorth Haven, CT | 800.243.4414 | hbcommunications.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$95M/$80M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$100M/$85M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

950/300/4/65

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Unified communications, AV system integration, broadcast video, video conferencing, and hosting digital signage./Cisco, Polycom, Crestron, Avid, Extron, VBrick, Christie Digital, Sony, Panasonic, Sonic Foundry, Avid, AMX, Barco.

9 Xerox Audio Visual SolutionsNorcross, GA | xeroxaudiovisual.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$85M/$76M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$80M/$72M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

1,500/150/11/30

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Design, enngineering, installation, service, and training of audio visual, videoconferencing, and digital signage systems./NEC, Epson, Mitsubishi, Hitachi, Tandberg, Polycom, Lifesize, AMX, Crestron, Chief, Extron, Smart.

10 Video Corporation of AmericaSomerset, NJ | 732-545-8000 | vca.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$61.5M/$58M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$66M/$64M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

1,700/115/3/40

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Sales, installations, engineering, project management, and services of AV, broadcast, post-production, and studio projects./Polycom, Avid, Sony, Autodesk, Harris, Ross, NEC, Panasonic, Crestron, VBrick, Extron, Cisco, Christie, Sharp, Tecom.

11 Ford Audio-VideoOklahoma City, OK | 405-946-9966

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$55.6M/$55.6M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$63.4M/$63.4M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

490/275/8/38

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Design, engineering, project management, installation, and service of professional/ commercial sound, video, videoconferencing, and lighting systems./All major professional audio, video, and lighting product manufacturers.

12 CCS Presentation SystemsScottsdale, AZ | 480-348-0100 | ccspresentationsystems.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$181M/$90.5M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$126M/$63M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

5,000/250/25/21

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Design, integrate, install, service, and train on AV equipment, videoconferencing, and control systems./NEC, Mitsubishi, Epson, Panasonic, SMART Technologies, AMX, Crestron, Altinex, Polycom, Tandberg.

13 IVCiHauppauge, NY | 631-224-7083 | ivci.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$75M/$55M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$82M/$60M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

500/175/6/16

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Video conferencing design and installation, AV integration, and managed conferencing services./Cisco, Polycom, Crestron.

14 Audio Video SystemsChantilly, VA | 703-263-1002 | avsinc.net

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$36M/$36M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$60M/$60M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

300/135/3/20

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Design, integration, and service of AV systems for command centers, conference rooms, classrooms, and more, with extensive experience with video conferencing, large screen display, and complex control systems in conventional and classified environments./AMX, Crestron, Extron, Panasonic, Tandberg, Christie, Planar, Draper, Middle Atlantic, Sony, Polycom, SMART, RGB, NEC.

15 Communications Engineering Newington, VA | 703-550-5800 | commeng.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$60M/$55M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$65M/$60M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

200/23/2/26

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Consulting, systems design, integration, service, support, training, and product sales for AV, broadcast, and multi-media./All major suppliers for broadcast, AV, and multi-media.

16 Unified AV SystemsAtlanta, GA | 704-527-9494

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$46.3M/$46M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$51M/$51M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

1,000+/116/5/33

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

System design, integration and service./NEC, Mitsubishi, Crestron, Extron, ClearOne, Polycom, Cisco/Tandberg, LifeSize, Da-Lite, Draper, Chief, Kramer, Sanyo, Panasonic.

17 Summit Integration SystemsHouston, TX | 713-468-8699 | summit-sys.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$56.5M/$56.5M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$46M/$46M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

3,100/130/7/15

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV design and installation./Mitsubishi, Epson, NEC, Samsung, Kramer, AMX, Crestron, Smart Technologies, Polycom, Cisco, LG, Draper, Da-Lite, Visix, Panasonic.

18 Verrex CorporationMountainside, NJ | 800-883-7739 | verrex.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$35M/$31.2M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$51M/$43.9M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

210/180/12/65

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Global design, integration, managed services, and onsite support staffing of integrated communication technologies, including conferencing, collaboration and AV systems./Cisco, Polycom, Lifesize, Crestron, Extron, AMX, NEC, Christie, Barco, Biamp, ClearOne, Revolabs, VBrick, Middle Atlantic, Libery AV, Chief.

19 AvidexBellevue, WA | 425-643-0330 | avidexav.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$44M/$39M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$47.5M/$42.5M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

650/130/4/7

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV system design, installation, programming, product sales, and service, full service AV rentals and staging, full-time AV staffing and on-site service personnel, video teleconferencing./Crestron, Christie, Polycom, NEC, Cisco, Extron, AMX, Da-Lite, Shure.

20 CompViewBeaverton, OR | 800-448-8439 | compview.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$48.5M/$34M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$57M/$40.5M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

1,535/125/7/25

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Design, integration, maintenance, and support of AV systems, collaboration rooms, digital signage, and videoconferencing./All major brands.

21 BlueWater TechnologiesSouthfield, MI | 1.248.356.4399 | bluewatertech.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$45M/30M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$62M/$40M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

510/143/4/27

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Commerical AV systems integration, live -event staging, and national, in-store solutions and service./Crestron, Christie, Barco, Sharp, JBL, Samsung, Epson, Extron, Biamp, AMX.

22 Anderson Audio VisualSan Diego, CA | 858 503 0900 | andersonav.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$36.4M/$36.4M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$37M/$37M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

1,850/100/5/14

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Design, engineering, systems integration, and support of commercial AV applications./ Crestron, AMX, Extron, Polycom, Cisco, Milestone, Premier, Da-Lite, Draper, Tannoy, JBL, Shure, NEC, Epson, Mitsubishi, LG, Samsung, ClearOne, Crown, Biamp.

23 Data ProjectionsHouston, TX | dataprojections.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$44.7M/$29.2M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$51.8M/$36.3M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

1,180/153/7/24

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

System design and installation, product training, maintenance, and service support programs./video/audio conferencing systems, control systems, video streaming, interactive technology, projectors, document cameras, displays, and accessories.

24 Corbett Technology SolutionsChantilly, VA | 703-631-3377 | ctsi-usa.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$27.5M/$27.5M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$33.5M/$33.5M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

275/115/1/41

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV and professional sound systems, healthcare, and education communication systems./ Rauland-Borg, Cisco/Tandberg, Extron, Crestron, Sanyo, AMX, Shure, Daktronics, DP.

25 The Systems GroupHoboken, NJ | 201-795-4672 | tsg-hoboken.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$31M/$31M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$33M/$33M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

52/47/2/18

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Media systems design engineering and systems integration for broadcast, production, post, and corporate AV environments./All major broadcast and AV product lines available through dealership, systems integrator, or VAR manufacturer agreements.

26 Washington Professional SystemsWheaton, MD | 301-942-6800

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$48M/$29M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$59M/$33M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

47/44/2/24

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Sales, design, consultation, installation, and service of AV systems./Crestron, AMX, Polycom, Sony, Panasonic, NEC, JVC, JBL, Meyer, Reinkus-Heinz, Community, Martin, Tannoy, EAW, Crown, Lap Gruppen, Crest, Soundcraft, Midas, Digidesign.

27 SoundCom SystemsCleveland, OH | 440-234-2604 | soundcom.net

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$25M/$25M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$31M/$31M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

680/92/4/41

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Design, installation, and integration of professional sound, video, security, and control systems,as well as specialty nurse/patient hospital communication systems./All major and numerous speciality product lines.

28 Adtech SystemsSudbury, MA | 9782611077 | adtechsystems.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$34M/$28M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$36M/$30M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

500/100/3/21

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV systems integration./Mitsubishi, Epson, Sanyo, Hitachi, Christie, Crestron, Extron, Cisco, Polycom, Da-Lite, Bose, JBL, Atlas, Biamp, Samsung, Polyvision.

29 Alpha Video & AudioEdina, MN | 952-896-9898 | alphavideo.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$27M/$27M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$30M/$30M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

400/80/1/41

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Sales, design, integration, and service of AV/IT systems and digital signage solutions./CastNET Digital Signage ,AJA Video, Belden, Canon, Chief, Christie Digital, Evertz Microsystems, Extron, Fujinon, Harris, JVC, Kramer, LG Electronic, Middle Atlantic, NEC, Panasonic, Polycom, Ross Video, Samsung, Sony, Telecast-Fiber, Vaddio, VBrick, ViewSonic.

30 Digital Networks GroupAliso Viejo, CA | 949-428-6333 | digitalnetworksgroup.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$24.9M/$24.9M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$29.5M/$29.5M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

617/9/1/10

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Full service AV design, engineering, AMX/Crestron/Extron programming, project management, installation, and support services with emphasis on IP enabled systems integration solutions./All major manufacturers.

31 AvitectureSterling, VA | 703-404-8900 | avitecture.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$27.6M/$25.3M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$30M/$28M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

325/86/1/40

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Budget analysis, system design, installation, commissioning, documentation, training, after sale service, and on-site AV staffing./Crestron, Cisco, AMX, Christie, Mitsubishi, Sharp, NEC, Polycom, Lutron, Shure, Biamp, Crown Audio, ClearOne, Draper, Da-Lite, Stewart Filmscreen, Middle Atlantic, JBL.

32 Spinitar La Mirada, CA | 714 367-2900

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$34.4M/$28.8M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$30M/$26M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

240/115/3/25

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV and unified communication technology sales, integration, and service./ Christie, Mitsubishi, AMX, Biamp, Chief, Liberty, Draper, Tannoy, Varitronics/ Brady, Crestron, Extron, Sharp, NEC, Da-Lite, Middle Atlantic.

33 Street and CompanyRichmond, VA | 804-747-7780

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$24.2M/$21.8M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$27M/$24M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

2,243/55/6/12

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV integration./Crestron, AMX, Extron, NEC, Epson, Sanyo, Sharp, JBL, Crown, Clearone, Tandberg, Polycom, Lifesize.

34 Lee Hartman And Sons Roanoke, VA | 800-344-1832 | leehartman.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$24M/$19M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$28M/$21M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

35/70/4/75

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV system design integration./AMX, Christie, Crestron, Polycom, Extron, Chief, Cisco.

35 Sensory TechnologiesIndianapolis, IN | 317-347-5252 | sensorytechnologies.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$19.9M/$19.9M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$20.5M/$20.5M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

570/55/4/6

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV integration, telepresence, telemedicine, distance learning, digital signage, command and control, managed services, PC telepresence service, bridging, and unified communications./Cisco, Polycom, Crestron, AMX, NEC, Hitachi, Haivision, Extron, Biamp.

36 Advanced AV West Chester, PA | 610-696-7700 | advancedav.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$25M/$18.5M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$26M/$20M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

250/85/1/26

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Systems integration, unified communication, videoconferencing and Telepresence, digital signage, service and maintenance staffing, and managed services./AMX, Christie Digital, Cisco, ClearOne, Crestron, Extron, Panasonic, Polycom.

37 All Pro Sound Pensacola, FL | 800-925-9822 | allprosound.net

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$25M/$15M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$28M/$16M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

700/89/1/31

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Audio and video systems integration, audio systems installation, video systems installation, theatrical lighting design and installation, and broadcast system design and installation./All major lines.

38 Vistacom Allentown, PA | 800-747-0459 | vistacominc.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$17M/$17M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$19.5M/$19.5M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

215/62/1/57

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Design engineering, integration, and service./AMX, Crestron, Cisco, Polycom, NEC, SMART, Extron.

39 Comprehensive Technical GroupAtlanta, GA | 404-352-3000 | ctgatlanta.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$18M/$17M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$19.5M/$18.2M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

122/107/1/26

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Design, installation, maintenance, and service of broadcast, production, and AV systems for the broadcast, post production, large venue sports, and corporate markets./ Sony, Avid Technologies, Harris, Harmonic, Ross Video, Spectra Logic.

40 SVT - Sport View TechnologiesBrighton, MI | 800.521.4188

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$19M/$19M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$18.1M/$18.1M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

500+/70/1/56

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Design, installation, operation, monitoring and service of turn-key commercial audio systems, video distribution systems, control systems, digital signage networks, conferencing, and multimedia systems, video security, and video production systems. / Video solutions, broadcast systems, audio solutions, security solutions, technical services and solutions, concert and convention centers, gaming facilities, etc.

41 Snader and AssociatesSan Rafael, CA | 415-257-8480 | snader.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$33.5M/$18M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$34M/$17.5M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

175/62/4/36

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV and broadcast systems integrator and reseller performing design, integration, programming, service, and training./Sony, Panasonic, Harris, Christie Digital, Crestron, AMX, Extron, GVG, Polycom, Cisco, Autodesk, Miranda, and more.

42 United VisualItasca, IL | 1-800-780-1907 | unitedvisual.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$22.5M/$17.5M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$20M/$17M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

380/72/3/62

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Design, procurement, consulting, engineering, installation, programming, and service of Pro AV, videoconferencing, digital signage, smart classrooms, and related collaborative technologies./ Over 250 manufacturer product lines, including AMX, Biamp, Christie, Cisco, Crestron, Crown, Epson, Extron, Kramer, JBL, LifeSize, Polycom, NEC, Sharp, SMART Technologies, Vidyo.

43 Communications Engineering CompanyHiawatha, IA | 800-377-0271 | cecinfo.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$26.9M/$14

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$28M/$16M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

450/185/8/65

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV, fire/security, healthcare communications, IT, two-way communications./AMX, Atlas Sound, Berk-Tek, Biamp, Bosch, Bose, Brocade, Cisco, EMC, Emerson Network Power, EST, Extron, GE Healthcare, HID, JBL, Lenel, Meru Networks, Microsoft, Milestone, Motorola, Optoma, Polycom, Rauland, React Systems, Secure Care, ShoreTel, Shure, Sony, TE Connectivity, VMware.

44 SIGNET Electronic SystemsNorwell, MA | 781.871.5888 | signetgroup.net

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$26.9M/$14M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$28M/$15M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

850/130/3/38

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Full system integration, IP integration, communications, healthcare communications, life safety, integrated security, and service./Rauland, Bosch, Hirsch, EST, Genetech, NEC, Biamp, Crestron.

45 Tele-MeasurementsClifton, NJ | 973-473-8822 | tele-measurements.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$13.5M/$13.5M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$15M/$15M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

250/45/1/40

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV system design and integration; equipment sales, service, and rentals/Sony, Panasonic, Sharp, Smart.

46 Total Video ProductsMickleton, NJ | 800 447 0920 | totalvideoproducts.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$18M/$12.5M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$19M/$13.5M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

289/35/1/22

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV systems installation and design, support and preventative maintenance, integration of telecommunications, digtal signage, and professional video systems./Epson, Extron, Crestron, AMX, NEC,Panasonic, Sony, Harman Pro Audio, Smart Technologies, Polycom Cisco/Tandberg.

47 Tierney BrothersMinneapolis, MN | 800-933-7337 | TierneyBrothers.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$53M/$13.2M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$51M/$12.5M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

800/105/2/34

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV integration, professional development, and systems support./SMART, Epson, Polycom, Cisco, SAFARI Montage, HP, Crestron, Extron, InFocus, Panasonic, Mitsubishi, Sanyo, Chief, Samsung.

48 NOR-COMHebron Kentucky | 859-689-7451 | nor-com.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$13.1M/$13.1M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$13.5M/$12M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

356/44/1/40

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Digital signage, telephony performance, sound RF distribution, and video teleconferencing./Cisco, Polycom, Scala, Tightrope Media Systems, NEC, LG.

49 Strategic ConnectionsRaleigh, NC | 800-255-5664 | Strategicconnections.net

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

18.5M/$10M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$20M/$12M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

75/90/4/13

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV, sound, lighting, cabling, and security./Biamp, Crown Martin Audio, JBL, Yamaha, Extron, Eiki, Orrion, EV, ClearCom, Digico, A&H, Strand, Applied, Lowell, AMP, Pelco, Cisco.

50 AVDB GroupPhoenix, Arizona | 480.219.0080 | avdb-group.com

2010 Total Revenue/ 2010 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$8.7M/$8.7M

Projected 2011 Total Revenue/Projected 2011 Revenue From Commercial AV Systems Installations

$12M/$12M

Number of 2011 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ COMPANYLOCATIONS/ Years In Business

150/30/4/5

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV control, lighting, and design./L-Acoustics, Christie, Sanyo, Extron, Yamaha, JBL, Crown, Shure, Crestron, Panasonic, Bosch.

Profiles

Tierney Brothers

Tierney Brothers is a leading provider of audio and visual communication solutions, including SMART Board interactive whiteboards, digital signage, and video conferencing. Tierney Brothers differentiates itself by offering not only professional integration services, but also industry certified training, professional development, and factory authorized, local support. Customers include public and private businesses, K-12 schools, higher education institutions, government agencies, and houses of worship.

Advanced AV

Since its establishment in 1985, Advanced AV has demonstrated a commitment to long-term customer relationships, and constant training and growth opportunities for its industryleading personnel. Advanced AV has long proven its dedication to transforming clients’ technology objectives into reality. Today its engineered systems can be found in boardrooms, conference centers, classrooms, auditoriums, and many other venues that have benefited from the company’s sound, video, and networking expertise. Headquartered in West Chester, PA, Advanced AV has evolved with the advancement of technology into a specialized integrator of professional AV systems for business, education, and government in the mid-Atlantic region of the U.S., as well as servicing clients globally.

Sensory Technologies

Take telepresence specialization, thorough AV expertise, and information technology integration knowledge, and you get Sensory Technologies, a leading, innovative system solutions provider. Based in Indianapolis IN, the firm has three branch offices throughout the Midwest. The firm handles AV design, engineering, integration, telepresence, distance learning, telemedicine, digital signage, streaming, and managed services solutions for markets ranging from enterprise and healthcare to government and education to retail and specialized venues. The firm’s objective is to help organizations bridge gaps, exchange ideas, and grow their businesses.

MicroTech



Based in Vienna, Va, MicroTech employs 450 people in 28 states, providing unified communications and collaboration, systems integration, and innovation and integration primarily to the public sector.

Named the 2010 Public Sector Integrator of the Year by the government contractors’ magazine Washington Professional, MicroTech provides unified communications and collaboration (UCC), systems integration, and innovation and integration primarily to the public sector, as well as global commercial enterprises—managing half-a-million tech users daily. Based in Vienna, VA, MicroTech employs almost 450 professionals in 28 states. MicroTech partners with industry vendors like Cisco/Tandberg, Microsoft, and Vidyo to offer the latest technology in UCC solutions. Unified communications capabilities span from desktop conferencing solutions to enterprisewide communications infrastructure.

Washington Professional Systems



Washington Professional Systems integrated this command and control center for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s rail operations.

Washington Professional Systems is a full service contractor and supplier of audio and video systems to major corporate, government, industrial, and construction clientele throughout the Mid-Atlantic States. Corporate headquarters are located in Wheaton, MD, with additional sales, engineering, and technical operations located in Mount Laurel, NJ. Washington Professional Systems is founded on the principle of providing the utmost in customer satisfaction to its wide range of audio, audio for video, and video systems clients. In its 26 years of successive growth, Washington Professional Systems has emerged as an undisputed leader in the supply and installation of AV systems.

HB Communications

HB Communications has 65 years of experience providing innovative communication solutions, exceptional service, and seamless equipment integration into any environment. HB’s experienced staff is comprised of manufacturer certified programmers, licensed technicians, and many InfoComm CTS-I and CTS-D certified people. HB focuses on unified communications, systems integration, distance learning, broadcast video, IP visual communications, streaming, and digital signage. HB’s mission is to use these technologies to connect people and ideas.

Lee Hartman and Sons

Lee Hartman and Sons, headquartered in Roanoke, VA with offices throughout the Mid Atlantic, Ohio Valley, and Southeastern United States, is widely recognized as an industry leader in the audiovisual industry. Throughout its 75-year history, Lee Hartman and Sons has strived to be an innovator in the design, installation, rental, and sales of AV products. Partnering with hundreds of the industry’s top manufactures gives Lee Hartman and Sons the ability to design and implement AV systems to specifically meet the widely ranging needs of today’s corporate, education, government, house of worship, and Fortune 500 companies. The sales associates and technicians are industry certified by the manufactures they partner with, and they continue their education and expertise with associations such as InfoComm, NSCA, PLASA, and others. They have worked with hundreds of architects, designers, and end users to supply tailored systems.

Whitlock



Whitlock partnered with PB to implement a secure digital signage communications network, involving IPTV/video distribution and streaming to locations across the enterprise.

Whitlock is a global leader in AV integration, videoconferencing solutions, and managed services. Since 1956, the company has helped clients maximize, standardize, and protect the value of their AV technology investments. Whitlock helps clients create engaging, interactive environments, including telepresence/videoconferencing rooms, digital signage networks, auditoriums, collaborative classrooms and training facilities, visualization rooms, courtrooms, control rooms, and network operations centers. Whitlock also offers expansive AV managed services, including AVNOC and remote support, field services, on-site managed services, videoconferencing warranty/ maintenance, and virtual and hosted video services. The company currently has 25 U.S. locations, plus a worldwide delivery partner network through the Global Presence Alliance.

Communications Engineering Inc.

Communications Engineering Inc. (CEI) is an award-winning consulting, design, and systems integration company focused on the broadcast, AV, and multimedia industries. CEI also offers support and training services, as well as complete field and depot maintenance services. Customers include a wide range of public and private, small, medium, and large commercial businesses, non-profits, and government agencies, both domestic and abroad. CEI has an energetic, highly motivated team focused on the success of customers’ projects and welcoming the most challenging technical and programmatic issues of today’s exploding broadcast, AV, and multimedia landscape.

Digital Networks Group



Digital Networks Group is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA with a full time training center where over 60 full time technicians are trained and tested.

Along with its strategic partners, and with an emphasis on state and local government, corporate, and educational clients, Digital Networks Group recommends, implements, and services a broad range of integrated technology solutions for the commercial sector. Those solutions include presentation AV, interactive virtual learning, lecture capture, digital signage, streaming video, video teleconferencing, wireless networks, surveillance, and structured cabling systems. And for over 24 years, Digital Networks Group has been synonymous with completing quality installations. This is achieved by a constant emphasis on internal training and quality control. With a full time training center, over 60 full time technicians are continually trained and tested to ensure the highest level of customer care and quality possible. This intense focus on perfection and ongoing reluctance to utilize sub-contractors provides Digital Networks Group with a 94 percent customer retention rate.

SIGNET

Founded in 1974, SIGNET is the largest privately held systems integrator in New England. SIGNET supports clients’ projects by providing complete integration solutions, including designbuild, installation, training, technical support, and service. SIGNET is New England’s premier integrator of mission- critical technologies with offices located in Massachusetts, Maine, and Rhode Island. SIGNET has strategic partnerships with industry leading manufacturers and suppliers, giving the company the unmatched capability to provide solutions that are innovative, flexible, scalable, and state-of-the-art. SIGNET’s areas of expertise include life safety, integrated security, communications, and AV systems.

Technical Innovation



Headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, Technical Innovation focuses on videocentric communication solutions in four business divisions.

Technical Innovation specializes in video-centric communication solutions delivered primarily through four business divisions: TI Presentation Technology Solutions—Empowering organizations with innovative videocentric solutions in their conference rooms, training rooms, classrooms, and across their enterprises through digital signage; TI Enterprise Visual Communications—Providing collaborative communication applications, including TelePresence, video conferencing, and streaming across their entire enterprise; Critical Space Solutions—Delivering digital video display and content management technology that organizations use to manage their mission-critical operations in 24/7 control room environments; TI Broadcast Solutions Group—Providing digital media solutions to broadcast networks, television station groups, satellite operators, and houses of worship.

SoundCom Systems

SoundCom Systems is a full-service integrator of sound, video, communication, and security systems for professional settings. Based in Northeast Ohio, SoundCom has more than 35 years of experience providing top-quality technical solutions, is an expert in the industry, and delivers superior customer service with ongoing technical support. SoundCom creates customized systems for presentations, entertainment, and interpersonal communication for a variety of industries. Projects range in size from a full stadium sound system to an audio system designed for classroom lectures. They have experience with nurse/patient communication systems and paging systems for hospitals and schools. SoundCom has offices in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati, to serve the state of Ohio and the surrounding markets.

Spinitar



Spinitar integrates higher education boardrooms like this, as well as other classrooms, conference rooms, training rooms, command and control centers, houses of worship, and more.

Founded in 1986, Spinitar has been successfully designing and integrating AV and communications technology solutions into many business, government, and education applications, including classrooms, conference rooms, training rooms, command and control centers, houses of worship, and more. With strategic office locations throughout California and supporting clients nationally, Spinitar’s solutions have helped customers more effectively and efficiently share and disseminate information through the use of AV and communication technology, driving better business results, improving communication with clients and employees, and saving resources and time spent within the organization.

Avidex



Avidex provides AV integration and design in boardrooms, control rooms, call centers, distance learning rooms, and lecture halls.

Avidex specializes in the design, installation, integration, and technical support of AV equipment in boardrooms, briefing centers, worship spaces, and any other facility requiring presentation and communication media. As information technologies continue to rapidly change the AV landscape offering new and powerful capabilities for presentation needs, Avidex provides knowledgeable, reliable, and cost effective solutions that incorporate the latest in presentation and communication options. Avidex’s strict focus has allowed it to refine a process of design and implementation that results in the delivery of high-quality, easy-touse, reliable systems. The management team of Avidex represents more than 20 years of uninterrupted ownership and involvement in the AV industry.

Alpha Video and Audio

With more than 40 years of experience, Alpha Video and Audio has established itself as a worldwide leader in the design, integration, and support of custom visual communications solutions for a variety of markets, including broadcast, corporate, sports, gaming, government, and education. The same spirit of innovation that led Alpha Video and Audio to develop CastNET digital signage software, enables the company to design unique solutions for presentation systems, video conferencing, HD production, digital signage, IP video, and digital surveillance. As AV and IT technologies converge, Alpha Video will continue to push the boundaries of what a visual communications integrator can provide.

SVT

SVT provides the design, installation, management, and service of turnkey technology solutions. These services include commercial audio systems, video distribution systems, control systems, digital signage networks, conferencing and multimedia systems, and video security and video production systems. Our team consists of industry certified engineers with years of experience in the design and commissioning of the products we specify. SVT employs over 100 technicians, with operations in dozens of locations throughout North America.

Video Corporation of America

Video Corporation of America (VCA) is a premium systems integrator of endto- end communications systems. From acquisition and content creation systems to post-production, broadcast, and display, VCA provides integrated custom and pre-configured solutions that scale to meet the needs of each client and project. VCA designs, engineers, builds, deploys, and services systems that allow clients to communicate globally, faster, more affordably, and with greater impact. VCA has a long, proud history as one of the first AV, IT, and broadcast integrators of many systems types—video conferencing, audio conferencing, telepresence, streaming, digital signage, TV studios, non-linear editing, special effect systems, 3D modeling, and animation.