The Scoop on InfoComm’s Audio Demo Rooms

L-Acoustics X-Series Seeing is believing, except, in the case of audio, hearing is believing. We can talk about the best features in this year’s newest products all day—how the curve of a tweeter can work perfectly in various rooms, how an amp can power sound to pristine clarity—but these are just words. As audio professionals, we all know that the only way to fully understand the industry, you just have to listen, which is why InfoComm’s Audio Demos rooms are a staple at the show.

This year, 20 companies will take residence just outside of the main show floor at the Orange County Convention Center from Tuesday, June 16 to Friday, June 19, showing off their latest products in the most immersive setting they can create. Throughout each day, you’ll be able to experience the full power of each company’s demo room during in-depth, hour-long presentations, and talk with experts about the loudspeakers, amps, and subs you’ll hear. Find them by following the booming, ground shaking sounds coming from down the hall.

Meyer Sound’s LEOPARDWhat to Look for at the Demo Rooms:

If you spent every moment at the demo rooms, you could actually catch all 20 of them in just three days (this does mean skipping lunch). But for those attendees strapped with time as they try to pack as much as they can into their schedule, here’s a taste of what to expect from this year’s demo rooms:

L-Acoustics will show its X series family, which includes the X8, X12, and X15. This new family of speakers was developed from the research and development that followed the success of the K2 system. Improvements include high-excursion neodymium drivers, ellipsoid directivity, laminar vented ports and up to 30 percent weight reduction. You can listen to the system in demo room 103A.

Renkus-Heinz VARIAiMackiewill demo its DL32R, a wirelessly controlled digital live sound mixer that uses the new DL Dante Expansion Card. Using the Mackie Master Fader control app for iPad, sound engineers are freed up to mix from any location in a venue. The DL32R delivers 32-channels of powerful digital mixing with convenient direct-to-drive multi-track recording/playback, new Onyx+recallable microphone pre-amps, in an ultra-compact 3U rackmount design. Mackie is located at demo room 204C.

Meyer Sound’s new LEOPARD line array loudspeaker and its accompanying 900-LFC low-frequency control element will debut at InfoComm this year, and you can catch a live demo in room 203A, or to hear the full power, visit the Valencia Ballroom during the show to attend the public listening sessions on Wednesday and Thursday at 3:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. Friday demos will take place at 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

NEXO ID Series Both Tannoy and Lab. gruppen are launching a few new products at InfoComm, demoing these products along with the CMS 3.0 ceiling speaker range. You can catch these demos in room 204B, or see the products at booth #821 on the show floor.

d&b audiotechnik will introduce two new and much anticipated installation amplifiers. These amplifiers join the wide-ranging family of dedicated installation products and continue the company’s focus and commitment to the installation market. The amplifiers will be part of the d&b workflow sessions in demo room 205C.

Electro-Voice X1Renkus-Heinz will be showcasing the official launch of Iconyx Gen5 and IC Live ICL-FR Gen5 this year. The next generation of the award-winning Iconyx Series, Iconyx Gen5 incorporates UniBeam Technology for dramatically more uniform coverage, increased output, and faster setup, as well as new configurations for easier and more cost effective installation. Demos will also showcase a surround system of IC2, as well as the new VARIAi installed modular point source line array, and the completely redesigned RHAON II networking software. Renkus-Heinz is located in demo room 204A.

Yamaha will demo a range of NEXO products, including the new ID Series, located in demo room 206C.

D.A.S. Audio’s UX-221AElectro-Voice has dedicated its demo room to providing a full experience for attendees, using cutaway models to delve deeper into how these new products work as the products are demoed. It’s a hands-on, up-close way of communicating the value, performance, and partnership the company prides itself on offering with products like the new X1 and X2 line-arrays (from the X-Line Advance family). You can get the full experience in demo room 202B.

D.A.S. Audio will demo a number of new products this year, including the Sound Force series, UX-221A, AERO-20A, LX-118A, Vantac series, Event-208A and 218A, and the Artec series. (PIC IN)

RCF DVA Mini QSC Systems will unveil new landmark products in DSP, amplification, and control that will refine the way corporate end users think about meeting room technology. This presentation will also provide an in-depth look at QSC’s software-based DSP platform, and how it is positioned for today’s application and tomorrow’s systems. The company will also demo the latest in its portfolio of installation amplifiers and loudspeakers, including Intrinsic Correction, Flexible Amplifier Summing Technology, X-Mount, and more. You can catch all of this in demo room 202A.

RCF will demo its new DVA mini compact line array system, which is comprised of dual line array element modules, each with two 6.5-inch neodymium woofers and two 1-inch high-frequency compression drivers. You can hear this, and more, in demo room 102A.

Audio Demo Room Schedules

Demo rooms will open on Tuesday, June 16 starting at 11 a.m. and running to 5 p.m. On Wednesday, June 17 through Friday, June 19, demo rooms will open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.