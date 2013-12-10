SoundTube Earns Patent for Speaker Surface-Mount System

MS Electronics, parent company of SoundTube Entertainment, has been awarded Patent # 8582798 for the mounting and aiming system used in SoundTube’s SM500i-II and related SM5xx-II series speakers.
- The patented mounting and adjustment mechanism combines two separate mechanical systems to achieve a versatile speaker aiming feature.
- The first system is a simple rotation axis that allows the speaker to be adjusted up or down, as would be achieved with a standard U-bracket. The second system provides rotation of the speaker around the main mounting shaft, allowing the first axis to be rotated to any angle. The blending of these two mechanisms results in a solid and secure mounting mechanism which offers nearly unlimited options in aiming the speaker. The aiming versatility is achieved with simple adjustments that can be made by hand, without the use of any tools.
- The key to the design is a spring-loaded spline in the second rotation system. “A spline is typically used in the drive train on cars and trucks and is a very strong mechanism when it comes to transferring rotational power or torque,” said David Staley, MSE Audio vice president of engineering and operations, and a principal designer of the system. “In this case we are using the spline to resist rotation, as this ensures that the speaker will stay aimed in the intended direction. The spring mounted feature allows the user to gently pull the speaker away from the wall, disengaging the spline teeth and allowing the speaker to be rotated in the desired direction. When the speaker is released, the spring pulls it back in to place, engaging the spline teeth and locking it in place. This enables the user to easily aim the speaker in almost any direction, without the use of tools.”
- The patented mounting system is currently used on four models: SM500i-II; SM590i-II; SM500i-II-WX and SM590i-II-WX. The –WX versions of the speakers feature a hydrophobic material behind the grille that resists water, making those models useful for “extreme weather” applications.