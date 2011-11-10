Visix Webinar Series

Visix is launching a monthly webinar series for its digital signage software clients and integration partners. Each 30-minute session is free for all participants and will cover both product-specific and general digital signage topics. Webinars will be led by members of the Visix Client Services Group, including software trainers and content designers.

“We’re excited to offer these webinars to help our clients gain a greater understanding of our products and how to use their digital signage for better communications,” says Tonya Dennis, Director of Client Services for Visix. “We have a wealth of expertise that goes beyond the technical applications of a digital signage system, and we’re proud to share that knowledge to help improve the user experience and help clients attain their goals.”

The first webinar – Mass Alert Notifications within AxisTV – will be held on November 30, 2011 at 2:00 p.m. (EST). The program will educate customers on the company’s flagship content management software’s Mass Alert Notification feature, discuss CAP (Common Alerting Protocol), differentiate between the four methods available to trigger mass alert messages and explain the basic configuration requirements for each method.

Future webinar subjects include:

· How grouping can enhance content

· Using themes and templates for better communications

· Flash design for digital signage

· The importance of software updates

· Making signage a two-way conversation

· Keeping content fresh

· Interactive wayfinding signage applications

· PowerPoint design for digital signage

· Determining naming standards

· Aspect ratios for digital signage

· Incorporating social media

All webinar topics will be summarized in a three-minute vlog on the company’s YouTube channel at http://www.youtube.com/VisixInc. To register for the webinars or get further information, please sign up for the Visix newsletter or contact training@visix.com.

