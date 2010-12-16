Haivision Acquires CoolSign

CHICAGO, IL—Haivision has acquired the assets of CS Software Holdings, including the CoolSign product technology. CoolSign, launched in 1998, provides comprehensive software solutions for mission critical enterprise-ready signage deployments. With CoolSign, Haivision can deliver solutions that combine intelligent video with graphics and data easily and securely to any desktop, display, digital frame, or mobile device. Haivision is maintaining the CoolSign brand under the Haivision umbrella.

L-Acoustics Awarded

LAS VEGAS, NV—L-Acoustics’ K1 stadium line array system was recognized with the award for “Indispensable Technology – Audio” at the 10th annual Parnelli Awards ceremony in Las Vegas. The awards honor individuals and companies that have made significant contributions or advancements to the live event production industry.

Gefen Certifies BTX

CHATSWORTH, CA—Connectivity solutions provider Gefen has announced that BTX Technologies is the first organization to achieve Master Distributor status for Gefen’s full line of digital signage products. Along with this status, BTX is authorized to distribute and support this group of products throughout the U.S.

“Gefen’s digital signage creation and playback products are unique, easy to use, scalable and as powerful as you want them to be,” said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX Technologies. “BTX’s national technical sales force has been certified to properly demonstrate, place, and support these products nationwide. We offer in-depth training for our integration partners at their facilities, BTX’s training facility in New York, Gefen’s facility in California, or via the web.”

CHICAGO, IL—Chicago’s trendy, original restaurant, Epic recently installed One Systems loudspeakers in its new rooftop bar, aptly named Epic Sky. The sound system design and installation was performed by Cinema Nova of Chicago and includes an assortment of 13 One Systems 106IM full range speakers and 118 Sub-W subwoofers.

PENSACOLA, FL—Vinyl Music Hall rose from the gutted rubble of a former three-story Masonic temple, transforming itself into a live music destination. Two DiGiCo SD8s—SD8-36 at FOH and SD8-24 at monitor world—are the heartbeat of the club’s audio core, along with a d&b audiotechnik Q1 PA system and Meyer USM-1P stage wedges, supplied by All Pro Sound.