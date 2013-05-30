Topics

Atlona PRO3HD HDBaseT and HDMI Matrix Switchers

Atlona's new PRO3HD HDMI input matrix switchers use HDBaseT technology to extend HDMI outputs up to 230 feet.

By using Power over Category cable (PoCc), compatible remote receivers no longer require a separate power supply, further simplifying installations. Both the AT-PRO3HD66M and AT-PRO3HD44M models also offer full control of connected devices via serial RS-232 or IR remote control without any additional cables.

  • The switchers can also be controlled via TCP/IP, RS-232, and front panel displays. S/PDIF outputs allow audio distribution to zone amplifiers, while the 6x6 model offers two HDMI mirrored outputs to support local monitors and distribution amplifiers. A USB port is also included to simplify firmware updates from the field.
  • Additionally, Atlona's family of HDMI to HDMI matrix switchers offers advanced EDID management, audio de-embedding, multiple control interfaces, a firmware port for field updates, and more. To accommodate larger AV installations, the AT-H2H-88M supports up to eight outputs while the AT-H2H-44M supports distribution to four outputs.