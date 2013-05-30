Atlona PRO3HD HDBaseT and HDMI Matrix Switchers

Atlona's new PRO3HD HDMI input matrix switchers use HDBaseT technology to extend HDMI outputs up to 230 feet.

By using Power over Category cable (PoCc), compatible remote receivers no longer require a separate power supply, further simplifying installations. Both the AT-PRO3HD66M and AT-PRO3HD44M models also offer full control of connected devices via serial RS-232 or IR remote control without any additional cables.