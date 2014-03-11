Almo Launches Content Creation Services Program

Almo Professional AV has launched a new Content Creation Services Program for digital signage, interactive and video production.

The new services, designed to create new revenue opportunities, allow Almo partners to offer content creation as part of the initial installation and the ongoing maintenance package to include in a sale. Almo is showcasing its content creation services and offering a Content Creation for Digital Signage session during its E4 AV Tour, which stops in Dallas on March 11.

“Our integrators have a wealth of experience installing displays, distributing signals and controlling digital signage solutions, however, one area that has been underdeveloped is the ability to provide content creation services to round out their offerings,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional AV. “As the first distributor to offer our own private label content creation services, we are enabling our integrators to provide a true end-to-end digital signage solution for their customers and enjoy increased margins from the services revenue.”

Some of the specific offerings include:

* Digital Menu Boards. Allows the flexibility of changing pricing, menu items and features. This package is suitable for smaller chain restaurants ranging from upscale casual dining to quick serve.

* Live TV with L-Bar. Live TV broadcasting of news or sporting events while a smaller portion of the display focuses on the client’s business. Bars and restaurants can feature drink specials or seasonal menu items, while the healthcare professional’s waiting room might display new clinical offerings and services.

* Lobby Welcome Sign. Help the client make a lasting impression with lobby welcome signs. Customized to include the company’s branding, the lobby sign facilitates directional needs or can be used for internal communications.

* Ultra HD 4K Video Clips. Choose from hundreds of stock 4K video clips to provide fresh content. The library includes everything from outdoor scenery, sports, lifestyle and everything else in between. Almo also offers custom editing as well as sound design and audio mixing to the clips to make them perfect for a specific installation project.

* Custom Content Offerings. If it can be imagined, the content team can create it. Some custom options include video walls, way finding and directory screens, interactive kiosks, waiting room signs and more.