Black Box Universal Extender Allows for Remote Management

ServSwitch Universal KVM Extender from Black Box Network Services is a combo of transmitters and receivers that eliminates the need for multiple local and remote boxes.

The Universal KVM Extenders extend dual-head VGA video, audio, and serial signals, plus three independent USB ports, all up to 400 feet (121.9 m) over CATx cable.

The ServSwitch Universal KVM Extender Kit includes a transmitter and a receiver. The receiver features a protective plate that guards connectors from dirt, debris, and the accidental unplugging of cables—essentially eliminating the need for a utility box at a remote location.

The ServSwitch Universal KVM Extenders also enables users to keep computers and valuable data in a locked, secure room, and manage it remotely.