Tech Data Canada Corporation to Distribute ScreenScape

- Tech Data Canada, a distributor of IT products, logistics management and other value added services, has signed an agreement with ScreenScape Networks to offer its digital signage software service to resellers across Canada.
- “Tech Data’s digital signage initiative, launched in spring 2011, is focused on developing partnerships with leading manufacturers to provide solutions to our resellers,” said Greg Myers, vice president of marketing, Tech Data Canada. “We are excited to be working with ScreenScape to provide a dynamic digital marketing solution that is ideal for resellers serving the SMB market.”
- “ScreenScape’s digital marketing engine is helping to reshape retail marketing—offering a great sales engagement tool and a way for businesses to leverage social media, mobile payments, loyalty programs, and location-based services—all at the point-of-sale,” Myers said.
- “We are pleased to be working with Tech Data and their partners to deliver this technology to SMBs or any business that wants to enhance a retail experience,” says Kevin Dwyer, president and CEO of ScreenScape.
Topics