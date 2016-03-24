TEKVOX 6x1 Switching Scaler

TEKVOX recently released the TEK SC61-4K (79069) compact 6x1 switching scaler with selectable six-input source switching to an HDMI output. The TEK SC61-4K operates as a stand-alone unit, but can also be interfaced with all TEKVOX control systems.

TEKVOXTEK SC61-4K (79069)The slim, compact TEK SC61-4K offers four HDMI and two VGA video inputs, one HDMI output and three audio outputs (one dual-mono analog, one 3.5mm stereo and one optical).

The switching scaler offers support for HDMI 1.4, 4Kx2K and 1080P 3D plus compliance with HDCP 1.4. It can transmit a 4Kx2K signal up to 15 meters. It upscales VGA to HDMI output and has user-selectable output resolution; it supports 1920x1200, 1920x1080, 1360x768, 1280x800, 1024x768 and 1280x720 resolutions for VGA inputs.

The TEK SC61-4K features audio de-embedding and EDID management, audio and video output management, and online software updates. It offers auto-switching or manual-switching input switching modes.

“The new TEK SC61-4K is a very flexible, cost-effective 4K switch,” says TEKVOX CEO Jim Reinhart. “We’re pleased to offer such a versatile option, which can easily be integrated into room solutions with the HDBaseT wall plate.”

User control is offered through the front panel controls, RS-232 commands and the IR remote. It also can be interfaced with the TEKVOX HDBaseT wall plate, which works with TekTouchPad, a simple color touchscreen interface for easy control of RS-232-type devices. Additionally, the TEK SC61-4K supports power-off memory and hot plugging.