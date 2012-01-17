MaaS360 will offer a live webinar on January 19, 2012 called: "Securing the Kindle Fire in the Enterprise."

The webinar will be held at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. Pacific and will be presented by Brian Christini.

According to MaaS360: "The Kindle Fire's unique operating system, powered by Android, has allowed for misconceptions regarding the tablet's place in the enterprise. Some will question its suitability for BYOD (bring-your-own-device) programs, or whether it offers IT administrators the proper controls. If it were still 2011, we'd be asking whether it is 'enterprise ready.'

Many will be suprised to hear there is no need to keep these tablets at home; under the covers the Kindle Fire is just as manageable as any other Android device running the 2.3 OS version. From an IT management perspective, these devices can be fully utilized by employees when the right tools are put into play. Join Brian Christini and learn how you can facilitate the process of Kindle Fire adoption in your work environment while keeping your corporate network secure."