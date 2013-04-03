WyreStorm Launches National Integrator Training Program for HDBaseT

WyreStorm, a global manufacturer that specializes in HD audio and video distribution products, invites dealers across the U.S. to participate in the company's inaugural nationwide training program that will begin on April 4, 2013.

Designed to provide custom electronic system integrators with comprehensive training on HDBaseT (HDBT) technology, as well as in-depth product training on the new HDBT digital amplifier (AMP-001-010) and matrix products, this training program is the first in a series of new trainings and key marketing initiatives WyreStorm has slated for 2013.

WyreStorm's bicoastal training program will kick off in the West on April 4, 2013 in Phoenix, AZ; the first East session will commence soon after on April 15, 2013 at CEDIA headquarters in Indianapolis, IN. Martha Brooke and Richard Kwasneski, East and West Regional Sales Managers for WyreStorm, will instruct the 27, 4-hour training sessions that are scheduled from April and extend through June 5, 2013.

The training program will provide attendees with an overview of HDBT technology and then deep dive into WyreStorm's feature-rich AMP-001-010, identifying new ways to maximize its amplifier, receiver and extender capabilities in various installation scenarios, ranging from a basic single source extender or as a building block for a larger system. Additional topics include understanding ARC (audio return channel) functionality, application and management of EDID, using the AMP as a a Digital to Analogue Converter (DAC) and ADC, and how to best integrate HDBT matrix devices.

"WyreStorm dealers, sales representatives, and distributors have done an exceptional job getting WyreStorm to where it is today, but collectively we see an enormous opportunity to grow the brand and our businesses. The PowerHouse Alliance has been a committed partner of ours and will play a strategic role this year by helping to grow the brand and our respective businesses by providing their dealers with the opportunity to receive proper training and a stronger product knowledge foundation to build upon," said Derek Hulbert, WyreStorm CEO.

"We have focused an extraordinary amount of resources to arm our team with exciting new products that offer leading technology, greater functionality and the utmost in installation flexibility. Now, we are backing up our innovative product solutions with new sales and marketing tools that will best support them in 2013 and moving forward."

Training dates for the West and East are listed online at www.wyrestorm.com. Seating is limited and integrators are encouraged to register to ensure they do not miss out on this opportunity. To register, call 901.384.3575.