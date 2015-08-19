Technical Innovation Hires Lighting Design Veterans

Steven Hetzer has joined TI’s Blue Hat Design team as a design engineer, bringing his experience in designing and overseeing more than 150 house of worship projects from across the country. His knowledge of lighting design extends beyond houses of worship into broadcast studio lighting, boardrooms, theaters, building exteriors, and event lighting.

Joining the Broadcast Solutions Group as a project development consultant is Derek Cook. Before joining TI’s team, Cook served 26 years at Television Production Service, serving major broadcast facilities and faith-based organizations. His extensive experience in commercial lighting, as well as his knowledge of house of worship and broadcast lighting, adds depth to Technical Innovation’s range of service and integration offerings.



"We are flattered that two lighting industry veterans are excited about joining the TI family," said CEO Mike Landrum. "Our brand message of excelling in supporting our clients is consistent with theirs."



While Hetzer and Cook are positioned within TI's Broadcast Solutions Group and Blue Hat Design teams, their responsibilities will span the breadth of the company's project base, from creating lighting scenes that maximize video collaboration in board rooms and huddle spaces, to dynamic lighting systems on broadcast television sets and in live performance venues.



“As we continue to grow and look for smart ways to invest in our business and the markets we serve, bringing more talent with this skill set on board only makes sense," said Michael Wright, president of TI Broadcast Solutions Group.