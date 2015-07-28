Technical Innovation Acquires Image Communications

Image Communications, a national provider of structured cabling, VoIP, telephony, and wireless solutions, has merged with Technical Innovation, LLC (TI).

With structured cabling an integral foundation of successful AV/IT integration projects in the competitive global marketplace, TI sought to complement its offerings with wi-fi, voice, data, and fiber optics, providing comprehensive, reliable solutions for its clients. The company turned to Image Communications, a trusted and respected partner of many years. This acquisition allows TI and Image to support clients through projects built upon a superior communications network.



“We at TI are excited to incorporate new capabilities frequently requested by our clients," said Mike Landrum, chief executive officer at Technical Innovation. Image’s core competencies complement our current offering and meet client needs.”



Gust Pappas, Image’s president now serving as TI’s director of wireless and structured cabling, said, “When Technical Innovation first mentioned merging, I realized how our companies complemented each other and the potential to bring broader product lines and services to our customers.”

TI’s commitment to their core values and to providing clients with a scalable, flexible and high-quality backbone were also aligned with Pappas’s philosophies and business strategy.



"Once I met with Mike, Kevin (Powers, president) and Bruce (Herman, executive vice president) and learned of their ethics and the talents of their team, I was confident that TI was the right choice for Image.”



The Image team of telecommunications experts bring multiple certifications from adjacent technologies including Belden, Aerohive, 3Com, APC and Chatsworth, to TI’s already substantial capabilities.



"With the addition of Image, our focus on wireless 802.11ac and BLE 4.2, fiber optic, and advanced wired technology will give our customers an even broader array of digital workplace solutions," said Chris Johnson, TI’s chief technology officer. "The ability of TI to address media constraints during the project lifecycle will bring much needed efficiency and continuity.”