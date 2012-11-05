Media Vision Offers Remote Audio Conferencing in Multiple Languages

Media Vision USA's is offering Attend, a technology solution for multilingual remote participation.
- Attend allows remote attendees to dial in to a meeting and both listen and speak in their preferred language making use of the same interpreters that are serving the meeting venue.
- “The launch of Attend is a great step forward for our company and the international meeting community that we support,” said Fardad Zabetian, CEO of Media Vision USA. “Enhancing communication in cross-cultural settings has always been our core focus.”
- The Attend technology, designed and manufactured in California, is a designed to be a useful addition to any microphone system installation in an organization holding multilingual meetings — most likely international organizations, courtrooms, universities or large corporation. This long-awaited solution will be a source of travel costs savings, the company says, and will enhance the quality of meetings, as Fardad explained: “Attend encourages the inclusion of more meeting participants and thus more expertise than would otherwise be possible”.
- The solution consists in a self-contained hardware unit acting as the interface between the in-room audio system and the teleconference cloud service. The Attend Multilingual Remote Audio Interface offers line-level inputs and outputs to connect directly to the floor and up to 15 language channels as supported by the interpreters at the meeting venue.
- The web-based interface to the audio teleconferencing service allows authorized users to create, schedule and manage meetings and decide on a wide range of meeting parameters such as security and login, dial-in or dial-out and VoIP parameters. Once the meeting is in progress, the authorized moderator can use the online dashboard to monitor who is present, what languages are being used, and dial-out to new participants as needed.
- “It is important that these sophisticated meetings be handled with a high level of control and security,” said Fardad. “Remote participants are subject to the same rules as the ones applied to the in-room conference system users and the moderator keeps full control over requests to speak and who is heard on the floor channel.”