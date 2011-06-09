BTX Offers Belden Brilliance BNC Connectors

BTX Technologies has added Belden Brilliance high-definition BNC broadcast connectors to its product line-up.

Designed for use with Belden Brilliance precision video coaxial cables, BTX customers are able to choose from three connector platforms to meet their application needs: three-piece crimp connectors, one-piece compression connectors, and one-piece locking compression connectors.

All Belden Brilliance BNC connectors provide true 75-ohm performance. The devices offer brass construction and provide better than -20 dB return loss performance through 4.5 GHz, exceeding the SMPTE specification requirements. Belden's three-piece BNC crimp connector features a traditional pin, collar, and connector design, and is designed specifically for Belden cable tolerances. Belden also offers a limited lifetime connector warranty when the three-piece BNC crimp connector is partnered with Belden Brilliance cable.

The locking one-piece BNC compression connector features an optional patented screw-on locking collar that securely aligns the connector and locks the bayonet nut in place, delivering an unparalleled level of electrical performance. By reducing potential movement between the connector and cable, the Belden locking connector delivers return-loss performance exceeding -40 dB at 4 GHz.

"We are excited to add the Brilliance high-definition BNC connector family to the growing list of Belden connectors offered by BTX. And with three high-quality options to choose from, our customers have complete access to the right technology for their application," said Mark Chernoff, director of marketing for BTX. "Belden's BNC connectors provide easy and fast installation, optional one-piece designs, and a locking feature for increased reliability. Because failed connections are minimized, integrators spend less time in the field, and installation costs decrease dramatically."