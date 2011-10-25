Draper Reveals New GreenScreen Revive

Draper has introduced a new Cradle to Cradle-Certified Silver eco-friendly window shade fabric.

Draper’s all-new GreenScreen Revive has passed the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute’s verified rating system for assessing and improving products. The system is based on five categories: renewable energy, clean water, material health, social responsibility and material reutilization. GreenScreen Revive received a silver rating.

GreenScreen Revive provides excellent solar control, reducing heat and glare while offering a remarkably clean view through to the outdoors owing to its finely knitted weave. This fire retardant, PVC-free fabric is constructed of 100 percent polyester yarn, with a minimum of 89 percent REPREVE polyester. REPREVE is recycled and recyclable, contains low VOC's, and is made in the USA.

GreenScreen Revive featuring REPREVE is RoHS compliant (free of heavy metals) and GreenGuard Children & Schools Certified. The lightweight nature of the fabric also means lighter shade units, which require fewer raw materials to produce.

GreenScreen Revive has already been recognized by the Window Coverings Manufacturers Association. The fabric received the Sustainability: Most Innovative Overall Concept award, given at the 2011 International Window Coverings Expo.