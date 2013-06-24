BOXLIGHT Introduces Extreme Short Throw Duo

- BOXLIGHT has introduced two new extreme short throw projectors, one for interactive applications, the ProjectoWrite8 WX31NXT, and one for standard applications, the DAL WX31NXT.
- The P8 is the latest in a line of interactive projectors in the BOXLIGHT interactive line. The P8 is a wall-mounted ultra short throw interactive projector and includes auto calibration for simple set-up.
- Control your PC from the projected image with LightPen software. It is compatible for Dual Screen Link which allows for two separate and individual interactive screen surfaces. Touch mode allows for enhanced Windows 8 functionality and will emulate a touch screen at the projected image.
- Both the P8 WX31NXT and DAL WX31NXT host a contrast ratio of 3000:1 and are 3D capable. Additional features include 3100 lumens, WXGA resolution, 2x digital zoom, multiple wall color options for various wall conditions or screens, LAN connection for remote monitoring, microphone input, fine tune horizontal and vertical image adjustment, and a filter free design. At a throw ratio of .35:1 from image to mirror, or .17:1 from image to projector, an 87-inch optimum image size can be accomplished by projecting 14 inches from the screen.
- “This is the ideal projector for a wall mounted classroom environment,” said project manager, BOXLIGHT, Jeremy Peterson. “We have short throw and standard throw or retrofit interactive projectors and our customers have asked for an extreme short throw option. These projectors reduce shadowing and eliminate bright projector lights in instructor’s eyes. By adding an extreme short throw projector to our interactive line, BOXLIGHT now has the most versatile array of interactive projectors available.”
- MSRP for the P8 WX31NXT is $2,559 and $2,099 for the DAL WX31NXT. Wall mounts for either unit are $199. All products will be available July 1.