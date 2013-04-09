Panasonic Projectors for Digital Signage

Panasonic has launched the PT-DZ13K Series of projectors, the latest addition to its 3-chip DLP projector lineup. Unveiled at the 2013 NAB Show in Las Vegas, the PT-DZ13K Series’ combination of high brightness, a compact, lightweight body and professional features is suited for a variety of applications, including rental and staging and digital signage. The PT-DZ13K Series is also designed for large venues, such as museums, auditoriums and lecture halls.
“Our customers are constantly asking for projectors that are smaller and brighter than previous models, but with more advanced features, so we’ve challenged our engineers to meet these needs,” said Scott Wellington, Senior Product Marketing Manager for Projectors, Panasonic System Communications Company of North America. “With the PT-DZ13K Series, our engineers have delivered the smallest and lightest 12,000 lumen 3-chip DLP projectors to date with new highly-efficient lamps and by incorporating features normally found in more advanced models.”
The new series consists of four models that offer a range of resolutions and brightness ratings. The projectors provide between 10,600 and 12,000 lumens of brightness and a 10,000:1 contrast ratio, and together with the Detail Clarity Processor 3, they produce bright, true-to-life images. Additionally, three of the new models offer active 3D projection capabilities.
PT-DZ13K Series Specifications:
- For rental and staging applications, the PT-DZ13K Series’ Dual Lamp System enables continuous operation even if one lamp fails. Additionally, because continuous, long-hour operation of a single lamp will deteriorate the lamp faster, using the Lamp Relay mode allows seamless 24/7 use, as the two lamps alternate in operation, which is ideal for demanding digital signage applications. Combined with long lamp life of up to 4,000 hours in Eco Mode and an Eco Filter with a replacement cycle of up to 12,000 hours, this design saves end users time and money on maintenance, reducing projectors’ operating expenses and total cost of ownership.
- The PT-DZ13K Series offers a variety of advanced system integration features and delivers installation flexibility through a lens memory function that saves settings, such as zoom, focus and lens shift, providing easy preparation for different viewing situations, which is important when the device is moving from venue to venue or being used in a variety of productions. For additional installation flexibility, the projector can be mounted in portrait mode when used with an optional lamp designed for this particular application. The built-in Geometric Adjustment function further expands projection possibilities by allowing projection onto spherical, cylindrical and other specially-shaped screens. Together, these features allow for versatile projection, from front- and rear-projection to projection mapping.
- The PT-DZ13K Series projectors will be available through authorized Panasonic resellers in April 2013. All PT-DZ13K Series projectors come with a 3-year limited warranty.