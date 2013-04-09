Panasonic Projectors for Digital Signage

Panasonic has launched the PT-DZ13K Series of projectors, the latest addition to its 3-chip DLP projector lineup. Unveiled at the 2013 NAB Show in Las Vegas, the PT-DZ13K Series’ combination of high brightness, a compact, lightweight body and professional features is suited for a variety of applications, including rental and staging and digital signage. The PT-DZ13K Series is also designed for large venues, such as museums, auditoriums and lecture halls.





“Our customers are constantly asking for projectors that are smaller and brighter than previous models, but with more advanced features, so we’ve challenged our engineers to meet these needs,” said Scott Wellington, Senior Product Marketing Manager for Projectors, Panasonic System Communications Company of North America. “With the PT-DZ13K Series, our engineers have delivered the smallest and lightest 12,000 lumen 3-chip DLP projectors to date with new highly-efficient lamps and by incorporating features normally found in more advanced models.”

The new series consists of four models that offer a range of resolutions and brightness ratings. The projectors provide between 10,600 and 12,000 lumens of brightness and a 10,000:1 contrast ratio, and together with the Detail Clarity Processor 3, they produce bright, true-to-life images. Additionally, three of the new models offer active 3D projection capabilities.

PT-DZ13K Series Specifications: