Symetrix Chooses Millar Electronics as Southeast U.S. Rep

Symetrix has hired Millar Electronics as its rep in the Southeast region. The North Carolina-based distributor will cover North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi, where it has a deep history and a well-established network of connections.

Symetrix manufactures a wide range of DSP solutions for the installed sound market, from turnkey Jupiter processors to Dante-based, open architecture Radius and Edge processors.

Millar Electronics was founded ninety years ago as a components company selling capacitors and resistors. Over the decades, it grew with the times to become an audio and video manufacturers rep firm.