Planar Launches PS-Series Displays

Planar Systems has announced a new series of large format LCD displays exclusively designed to deliver commercial performance and affordability for digital signage applications.

Planar’s new PS-Series includes six models ranging from 42 to 65 inches and starting at an MSRP of $849. The line also includes models with LED backlighting and dual touch technology.

Engineered from the ground up for commercial use, Planar PS-Series displays are loaded with features required by professional applications, including sturdy, full-metal casing and professionally reliable panels optimized for all-day operation. These full HD displays deliver a variety of advanced features including multiple connectivity options, video wall support, RS-232 control, and ambient backlight control.

“As a leader in display technology, digital signage integrators and end-users expect an affordable, commercial-grade digital signage display from Planar and the PS-Series delivers,” said Becky Connors, product marketing manager at Planar Systems. “Many of the current entry-level digital signage displays on the market are re-engineered televisions that lack the features required for long-life performance. The Planar PS-Series is the only family of displays in this price range built commercial-grade and backed by an industry-leading warranty.”

The Planar CustomerFirst warranty covers all shipping expenses, including expedited delivery of the replacement unit shipped in advance.

The Planar PS-Series models include:

· The Planar PS4200 and PS6500 professional LCD displays provide full HD 1080p resolution, a comprehensive set of inputs, enhanced durability, and wide range of advanced features for digital signage applications. The PS4200 (42-inch) is currently available at an MSRP of $849. The PS6500 (65-inch) will be available in November 2011 at an MSRP of $4,799.

· The Planar PS4250, PS4650, and PS5550 professional LCD displays with edge-lit LED backlighting are ultra slim, energy-efficient, and lightweight. These displays also provide full HD 1080p resolution, a comprehensive set of inputs, enhanced durability and wide range of advanced features for digital signage applications. The Planar PS4250 (42-inch) and PS4650 (46-inch) will be available in November at MSRPs of $1,199 and $1,549, respectively. The PS5550 (55-inch) is currently available for a MSRP of $2,799.

· The Planar PS4200TL is a 42-inch professional LCD display featuring integrated dual touch capability, full HD 1080p resolution, a comprehensive set of inputs, enhanced durability, and a wide range of advanced features for digital signage applications. The Planar PS4200TL will be available in November 2011 for a MSRP of $1,699.