FOH Luiz Mazzei Chooses Waves Live Tools

Luiz Mazzei, a engineer both in the studio and at front-of-house, is using Waves SoundGrid platform and an assortment of Waves plugins as FOH engineer for Brazilian rock veterans Capital Inicial.



Luiz Mazzei has been a user of Waves plugins in the studio since 2001. As Waves has moved deeper into the realm of live sound in recent years with the introduction of SoundGrid and other products, Mazzei was able to do what he had always envisioned: “I always felt like I was missing out by not using Waves plugins in Live,” he recalls.

After attending a workshop with FOH engineer Greg Price (Ozzy Osbourne) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Luiz became even more interested in using Waves plugins at FOH, and he has not worked without them since. He notes, “Nowadays, as an FOH for the band Capital Inicial, I travel with an Allen & Heath iLive 112 console, M-Waves card and a Waves SoundGrid Impact Server, and the Waves SoundGrid Essentials bundle, plus the C6 Multiband Compressor, H-EQ Hybrid Equalizer, LoAir Subharmonic Generator, MaxxVolume and NLS plugins.”