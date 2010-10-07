AVI-SPL President Retires

TAMPA, FL—AVI-SPL president Stephenie Scanlon retired in September, but she plans to remain with the company as a consultant for special projects and initiatives.



Stephenie Scanlon

“Stephenie and I have worked closely to develop strategies that allowed for our great success at AVI and now AVI-SPL,” said Marty Schaffel, executive chairman, AVISPL. “We would never have accomplished a fraction of what we have done without Stephenie’s skills. While Stephenie will remain active with this company in the years ahead, her daily presence will be sorely missed. I will personally miss her great work ethic, passion for greatness and perfection, and dedication for the success of all AVI-SPL employees and customers.”

Scanlon initially joined legacy Audio Visual Innovations (AVI) in 1986, working as a sales representative for the Rental Services division. Her role with the company quickly expanded to include systems sales, human resources, and sales and marketing management.

In 1998, Scanlon launched the e-commerce and national telesales division, Projector People/AV Marketplace. She also led the creation of AVISPL University (AVI-U), the company’s annual employee development and training initiative and customer event.

Since her promotion to president in 2005, Scanlon has managed the company’s marketing and corporate communications, AVI-SPL’s e-commerce and transactional business units, and key supplier relationships. Additionally, she is responsible for corporate and sales administration, as well as vertical market-focused sales teams.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my long career at AVI-SPL,” Scanlon said. “It’s been exciting and rewarding to see this company and industry really take off over the years and I know there are only substantially greater things to come. I will deeply miss all the relationships I’ve made with colleagues, employees, manufacturers, and clients during my career.”

Lab X Expands Services

ROCHESTER, NY—Advanced digital networking connectivity solutions specialist Lab X Technologies is expanding its services into security and general networking. Lab X creates networking solutions that enable products to work together as part of an integrated system.

“Lab X has developed a wealth of intellectual property and expertise in making complex systems successfully communicate with each other,” stated Lee Minich, president of Lab X. “With the evolving standards for digital connectivity, we see an opportunity in multiple areas for development, including stateof- the-art automotive audio/video/ communications systems, advanced security installations, custom home integration, digital signage, professional event production, IT applications, and more.”