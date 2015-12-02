SureCall Updates Return and Refund Policy for Signal Boosters

SureCall has extended its money-back return policy from 30 days to 60 days on all recently purchased enterprise-level boosters.

"SureCall's primary concern is customer satisfaction," said Hongtao Zhan, the company's founder and lead engineer. "The extended return policy is beneficial to both our installers and the end-users: It gives our installers more time to fine-tune systems after the initial installation, and it provides the end-users an additional month to make sure they are completely satisfied with the results."



The new extended return policy covers all of the company's enterprise-level boosters, including its best-selling Force5 Consumer booster, as well as the company's industrial-class boosters.



"The extended grace period complements SureCall's industry-best three-year warranty to provide the industry's most extensive customer protection package," Zhan said.