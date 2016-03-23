Supersummit 2016 A/V Installation

The Professional Systems Network International (PSNI), an association of independent professional audio, visual and unified communication systems dealers, annually hosts a Supersummit in February. This year, the A/V System for the three-day event consisted of a multi-screen custom video wall arranged by Samsung and the XIRIUM PRO Digital Wireless Audio System from Neutrik, provided by BTX Technologies.

Audio/Visual System at the PSNI Supersummit

Held in Austin, Texas at The Sheraton Austin at The Capital hotel, the Supersummit provided PSNI affiliates and preferred vendors with opportunities to expand their networking circle, practice new ways of doing business, and learn from peers.

Cory’s A/V – a PSNI affiliate – provided the A/V system for the three-day event. Cory A/V opted to use XIRIUM PRO to transmit audio throughout the ballroom and to one of the breakout rooms because the event organizers wanted to avoid having cables around open spaces.

The XIRIUM PRO Transmitter Base Station was located on the truss at the front of the house near the mixing console. The XIRIUM PRO Transmitter sent studio quality audio signals to two Receiver Base Stations – one to the ballroom for the main session and one to the breakout room around 120 feet away where the same audio program was being transmitted.

“Cory’s A/V supplied the PSNI group with a solid solution for the Supersummit. The Samsung video wall created a visually stunning centerpiece, and the Neutrik XIRIUM PRO wireless broadcast system made it possible to have studio quality audio in both the ballroom and the breakout room, so no attendees missed a single session,” said Chris Miller, managing director of PSNI.