SunBriteTV Launches 1,000-Nit Full-Sun Pro Series Model

The What: SunBriteTV’s newest Pro Series model is designed for permanent outdoor installation in environments where readability in direct sunlight is a top priority. Additionally, EST Technology guards against isotropic blackout and an ultra-bright 1,000-nit panel allows for readability in nearly any lighting.

The What Else: The new 1,000-nit, 32-inch Pro Series model is the brightest display available in the SunBriteTV Pro Series. Other screens in the series range from 43 to 85 inches and 700-800 nits. All Pro Series displays are equipped with a powder-coated aluminum exterior to protect against rust and prevent inclement weather conditions, including rain, snow, dust, salt corrosion, and insects, from affecting internal electronics. The Pro Series is also guaranteed to perform in temperatures from minus-40 degrees up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

“The SunBriteTV Pro Series has always been a rugged, go-to solution for commercial installations in exposed outdoor areas,” said Jonathan Johnson, general manager, SunBriteTV. “The new 32-inch Pro Series model is especially equipped for durability with its ruggedized, tempered glass shield to protect the LED screen and watertight cable entry systems.

“We know our Pro Series customers need a display so reliable that they never have to worry about performance. With the new brighter screen and smaller display, SunBriteTV is really working to make sure that there is a display for every installation.”

The Bottom Line: Built-in RS232 serial control provides for user-friendly operation, and two HDMI inputs allow connectivity with a variety of devices. The new 32-inch Pro Series is available now in black, silver, and white color options, and in both landscape and portrait orientations, with optional multi-touch touchscreen capability.