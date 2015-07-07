Summer Intern Class of 2015 Joins the Crestron Family

Crestron has officially kicked off its summer internship program, welcoming the Class of 2015 to its world headquarters and its family of more than 3,000 employees. Crestron welcomed 38 students from around the country to spend a summer working alongside leading professionals in the technology industry to learn and potentially start their careers in a culture that prides itself on success, teamwork, and fun.

Crestron's three-month paid internship program gives students an inside look at the global electronics manufacturer, its products, and its employees, as well as the innovations going to market. The company has experienced significant growth for more than two decades and recently received a Corporate Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association for Corporate Growth New Jersey. Randy Klein, CEO of Crestron, attributes the success to the employees.



"We have the best people in any company and in any industry," said Klein, "not because they do a great job — that's expected. It's because they all want to work here and work with each other."



The student interns joined various departments across Crestron, including engineering (mechanical, software, software enterprise, software verification, hardware, firmware, engineering services, engineering logistics, and lighting), manufacturing, production, marketing, and customer support. With more than 90 offices around the world, in every major market and continent, the students are also given the opportunity and exposure to global business practices.



"The Crestron internship is very unique in that our interns do not file or fetch coffee," said Martin Devaney, senior director of human resources at Crestron. "Instead, they apply the theoretical knowledge learned in the classroom to work they are given here."



Added Klein, "We are committed to our interns and this program because they are the future of this industry and our company. We've had 150 interns over the last five years and many of them now have positions within the company."