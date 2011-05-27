Comcast Selects Crestron DigitalMedia for Call Center

Crestron is helping Comcast create a solution in its busy Denver call center to allow staff to view heavy volumes of data collectively. Comcast hopes to achieve better customer service with quicker call resolutions and an increase in customer satisfaction.

To support an array of AV requirements today and for the future, Comcast implemented Crestron DigitalMedia.

Comcast wanted the ability to view call center data and collaborate as a group, instead of gathering around one display or receiving information at individual work stations. The 2,000 square foot call center seats approximately 30 support staff. The company's Philadelphia facility is the second location to utilize DigitalMedia, and Comcast is exploring rolling out the same technology in other locations.