Visix Previews APPOINT at InfoComm

- Visix, Inc. will show a pre-release preview of its newest digital signage software application APPOINT at InfoComm 2012. The product leverages the PowerPoint platform to provide an affordable digital signage option for cost-conscious markets such as small businesses, churches, local governments and K-12 schools.
- “This is a product that meets the needs of an important niche of digital signage buyers,” says Sean Matthews, President of Visix. “The market offers a one-size-fits-all approach that tailors to large deployments, so people have been forced into buying expensive software they don’t need. APPOINT strips out the features they don’t want and gives them an affordable application that leverages their knowledge of PowerPoint to create beautiful digital signage quickly and easily.”
- APPOINT allows users to create and schedule presentations, and runs as a tab within PowerPoint. No separate content server is required, and customers do not have to purchase PowerPoint licenses for media players. Additionally, media players can be smaller, less expensive PCs.
- Some highlights of APPOINT are:
- User-friendly desktop application
- Accessed through a tab in PowerPoint
- Convert existing presentations or create new content
- Supports multi-zone layouts
- Weaves multiple presentations into a single layout
- Message creation, scheduling, management and player control
- Animated themes, backgrounds and layouts
- Downloadable theme sets from Visix Creative Services
- Visix will preview APPOINT in booth N631 at InfoComm 2012, June 13-15 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
- APPOINT will be available for purchase in late 2012 with a single user license estimated under $500 and the media player license under $150.
- For more information: www.visix.com
