STRATACACHE Hires Dan Williams

- STRATACACHE, a provider of digital signage, media distribution and enterprise video acceleration technologies, has hired Dan Williams.
- Williams, previously with the McDonald’s Corp., brings 20 plus years of marketing and relationship building expertise to STRATACACHE, and will help lead customer activation strategies for key STRATACACHE retail clients worldwide.
- Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE “Dan’s addition to our leadership team is a great compliment to the deep customer focused approach we provide all our clients, his ability to build the business case and return on investment model in the migration from print to digital in-store is unmatched in the industry.”
- Serving the Digital Signage, In-Store Interactive, Mobile Digital and Media Activation marketplaces across seven vertical markets and nine regions around the globe, STRATACACHE serves mid to large tier customers with technology, strategy, media and sales optimization solutions to help customers improve their sales growth, revenue performance and to enhance the quality of their customer experiences.
