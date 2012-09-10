Covid Offers Holland Universal Compression Connectors

Covid has added Holland Universal Compression Connectors and Accessories to its extensive connector line of products.
- Coaxial cables vary in size depending on the manufacturer. With a wide variety of materials used to make these cables, differences in the jacket thickness and insulation diameter can cause problems when sourcing the proper compression connectors, Covid says. With the Holland Universal Compression Connectors, these cable variances between different manufactures are no longer an issue. The universal compression connectors terminate most major brands of cable.
- The Holland Universal Compression Connectors were created around the needs of the Commercial AV Installer. They feature a one piece connector with an all metal construction. They offer easy insertion and the patented viewing window for verification of proper termination. Covid has these connectors in stock and ready to ship along with all the necessary accessories including, compression tools, coax strip tools and color-coded application bands.