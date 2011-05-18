Pelican Receives Export Achievement Award

Los Angeles, CA--Pelican Products has received the 2011 Export Achievement Award at the World Trade Week Kickoff Breakfast.

The Southern California World Trade Week Awards Committee, in conjunction with the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce, bestows this award to a company in the Los Angeles area who has successfully entered and/or expanded in the international marketplace. Pelican, headquartered in Torrance, CA, operates in 12 countries, with 22 offices and six manufacturing facilities across the globe.

The company's total export sales in 2010 were up almost 35 percent from the previous year. It currently exports to countries in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Canada.

"As the majority of our products are manufactured in the United States and our business is gaining an ever-increasing global presence, with four new international sales offices opening in 2011, export is a significant contributor to the future growth of our business," said president and CEO, Lyndon Faulkner. "The 2011 Export Achievement Award is tremendously valuable to us because it recognizes that our international team is driving growth in the business that has a material influence to our success."

World Trade Week (WTW) dedicates itself to educating the public on the importance and benefits of global trade on the local and national economy through a series of educational programs and events. World Trade is celebrated throughout the month of May with more than 40 events hosted by partnering organizations in Southern California that are jumpstarted by the Chamber's Annual WTW Kickoff Breakfast with more than 500 guests.