Earthworks Installation Series Microphones

Earthworks has expanded its Installation Series to include the IM12-W, a 12-inch gooseneck cardioid condenser microphone designed for fixed installations. The Series previously offered a three-inch and six-inch model.
The primary applications for the IM Series include ceiling mounted teleconferencing, distance learning, surveillance, boardrooms, government facilities, and ambient room miking.
- The IM12-W provides an ultra-low profile microphone solution with a 30Hz-30kHz flat frequency response. Patented polar technology prevents the loss of high frequencies on or off-axis to the microphone.
- The microphone's slim gooseneck and small microphone head allow quick and easy positioning, while nearly disappearing into the ceiling. And like the rest of the Earthworks product line of microphones and preamplifiers, the IM12-W is manufactured in the USA and comes with a 15-year warranty.