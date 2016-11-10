Sterling Glass Joins TechLogix Team

Sterling Glass has joined the TechLogix Networx team as the senior engineer and product manager. He is responsible for assisting the design and development of new products, as well as expanding the technical resources available to resellers and end users in order to ease the barrier of entry into new technologies.

“We’re very pleased to have Sterling join our team,” said Christopher Melendy, TechLogix CTO. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and firsthand experience with many of the technologies we’re advancing.”

An eight-year veteran in the AV industry, Glass possesses experience in product development, technical writing, and product support. Prior to joining TechLogix, he served as product manager for Liberty AV Solutions. During his tenure at Liberty, he spearheaded the development and release of the IP video and HDBaseT product lines.

“I am very pleased to join TechLogix Networx,” Glass said. “Their product development and management systems are extremely efficient and collaboration from all aspects of the company are encouraged. I look forward to helping build a program focused on emerging technologies and new markets.”

Glass will be based in the corporate office in Madison, WI.