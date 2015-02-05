Stealth Acoustics Chooses AVAD as U.S. Distributor

Stealth Acoustics has hired AVAD as its United States distributor for the company's invisible speakers and professional grade amplifiers.



The move authorizes AVAD to represent Stealth’s LR6Ga full‐range compact invisible speaker, the B22Ga compact invisible subwoofer, and Stealth’s high‐current SA255 and SA2400 amplifiers, throughout their twenty-one branches located across the country.

AVAD, an Ingram Micro company, boosts its value‐add leadership role in providing AV products to a national base of residential and commercial integrators who will now benefit from the addition of Stealth products. Stealth Acoustics has received many industry accolades for their patented speaker technologies, including the 2014 CEA Tech Home Division Mark of Excellence Award and the 2014 SCN Infocomm Installation Award.

“This is a relationship that makes sense, not just for Stealth and AVAD, but for the many busy integrators who will now get our LR6G and B22G invisible speakers quickly and reliably from AVAD outlets,” said Steve Olszewski, Vice President at Stealth Acoustics. “We chose AVAD in part because they serve a substantial customer base and recognize the unique value of our technologies, brand, and industry relationships."

Hugh Hughes, Director of Vendor Management and Purchasing at AVAD added, “We always look for the best partners and products and this relationship adds a respected and award‐winning invisible speaker line to our portfolio. Stealth’s superior sound quality, coupled to the powerful aesthetic benefits of not seeing speaker grills or boxes, provides excellent revenue growth potential for our residential and commercial integrator partners.”

“We’re very excited about AVAD dealers having easy access to our LR6G speaker and B22G subwoofer,” continued Olszewski. “Unlike other invisible offerings, we have developed the sound reproduction needed to be successful in a broad array of demanding applications. Custom homes, boardrooms, conference rooms, hotels, hospitals, bars, and restaurants are just some examples where our invisible speakers can effectively replace older‐style visible solutions, without sacrificing performance.”