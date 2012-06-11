BRETFORD's Connected Learning at NeoCon and UBTech

- Bretford Manufacturing, Inc. will provide a live look at ConnectEd education environments that incorporate its EDU 2.0 system of mobile and powered furniture designed to support technology for 21st century learning during NeoCon 2012, June 11-13, in Chicago and UBTech 2012, June 11-13 in Las Vegas.
- At both of these shows, Bretford will introduce a new tool called the Discovery Guide, which is designed to help facility professionals understand, create and implement agile learning spaces, along with an accompanying webinar series that includes a case study project called iLab. Additionally, Bretford will present a session on mobility and learning spaces.
- “The EDU 2.0 furniture is designed using evidence-based practices that involve the voice of the customer — this line and all Bretford furniture centers around five key ideas,” explained Cindy Weinschreider, director of marketing for Bretford Manufacturing, Inc. “The furniture is agile so as rooms, people and information change, it adapts; mobile because it fits, works and moves together; technology-enabled for easy access to power and data; social because it creates interaction; and sustainable for a healthier learning environment. At NeoCon and UBTech, we are showing examples of EDU 2.0 products in actual applications while providing new tools that give educators the ability to stay connected in their learning facilities.”
- During UBTech 2012, Bretford will present a session titled “Mobility and Learning Spaces — University and College Environments to Support M-Learning,” which takes place on Tuesday, June 12 from 3:30 – 4:10 p.m. It will include examples of well-executed, flexible and agile learning environments. It will also demonstrate how physical learning spaces can support the new learning paradigm in higher education facilities.
- The EDU 2.0 line of furniture is comprised of tables, desks, presenters, and seating products with multiple power and design options. It is among the first in the contract furniture industry to achieve CarbonNeutral product certification. All of the products in the EDU 2.0 line are currently shipping.
- The Discovery Guide helps educators understand, create and implement the specific agile learning space that is right for them, using the EDU 2.0 line of furniture, which is built to be flexible and support the many changes that technology is bringing to the learning environment. It explores the trends and concepts uncovered in three years of Bretford research, shows how agile layouts affect learning, then demonstrates how to implement change in a learning environment. The complete Discovery Guide is available by contacting a local Bretford sales representative.
- Bretford has enhanced its Bretford University webinar curriculum by adding a six-part fall/winter series that focuses on the "how to" and "design" of agile learning spaces. The Discovery Guide and webinars also include information about a case study project at Hillbrook School in Silicon Valley, Calif. called iLab. Through a partnership with Bretford and HERO, Inc., a research and consulting firm, Hillbrook has been able to design and build an agile learning space, which will be used by students and monitored throughout the first six months of the 2012-2013 school year.
