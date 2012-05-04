Over 400 Attend AtlonaAcademy Training

Atlona announced that its recent AtlonaAcademy live training event and online webinars hosted 40 attendees to the regional training event in Houston, TX, with over 400 installation professionals registered for two one-hour webinars given as part of the AtlonaAcademy online training program.

The AtlonaAcademy webinar series is part of ongoing efforts by Atlona to provide customers and partners with the knowledge, tools, and strategies to help increase business revenue, as well as providing an in-depth understanding of new technologies.

Recent webinars provided a comprehensive training on advanced HDBaseT technology and the benefits it brings to the integrator and consumer. The sessions included an in-depth look at the Valens VS100 and VS010 chipsets and how Atlona adopts them into its products, digital signals routing through various transport formats, and much more. Attendees also received a sneak preview of upcoming Atlona products featuring HDBaseT technology.

"The training Atlona provides is really invaluable," said Michael Jorewicz, director of Elite Marketing. "It goes into innovations and installation techniques in great detail and provides us with everything we need to effectively install and sell the products."

Held in conjunction with Atlona distribution partner Electronic Custom Distributors Inc. (ECD), attendees of the Houston invitation training event received an in-depth look at HDMI and HDBaseT technology. Hands-on training with Atlona's custom installation testing kits was provided, in addition to a sneak peak at upcoming Atlona products. Product giveaways at the event included the Atlona KIT-PROHD3 custom installation kit, the AT-HDSync HDMI EDID recorder, and more.