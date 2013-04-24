BenQ SH963 DLP Projector

Equipped with native full HD 1080p resolution, the SH963 offers 6,000 lumens of brightness, flexible installation features, and Hollywood quality video (HQV), specifically designed to bring exciting AV experiences to large spaces at a lower total cost of ownership.

The SH963 is equipped with a 50,000:1 contrast ratio and a native 16:9 aspect ratio with a full 1.07 billion-color palette. The projector’s dual-lamp design allows users to opt for maximum brightness or choose an eco-mode that extends lamp life by up to 30 percent.

H+V lens shift technology gives users flexibility in projector placement, allowing the focal point of the lens to be adjusted in venues where dead-center placement isn’t possible.