Stampede's 'Big Book' Proves to Be AV Product Resource

ProAV distributor Stampede is intent on being the pro AV industry's number one dealer resource for product information with the release of its 2014Big Book of AV catalog. The book features products from more than 140 manufacturers in an edition that exceeds 1,136 pages.

“The size, scale, and scope of the 2014 edition of The Big Book of AV is an accurate reflection of our continued growth as the industry’s premier pro AV solutions provider,” Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly said. “This year’s Big Book of AV includes products from 30 new manufacturers and, more importantly, it goes way beyond traditional pro AV product categories to include sections on unified communications, control systems, interactive touch displays, drones, security, and surveillance.”

The 30 new lines appearing in the 2014 edition of the Big Book of AV include Afficom, ASK Proxima, BlueBOLT, Cenique, Christie (Brio line), CompuLock, DISE, DJI, Huawel, Korus, Marshall Electronics (Unified Communications), MasterVision, Neurona, Niles, Oklahoma Sound, OSD Sound, Parametric Sound, Peerless (Outdoor Display line), Revolve Robotics, Richo, Samsung (Tablets line), Sapphire, ScreenScape Networks, SecureAVCarts-AVRhodem, StreamTV Networks, SunBrightTV, Surf Communications Solutions, TSItouch, WePresent, and WyreStorm Technologies.

In all, the 2014 Big Book of AV features information on more than 10,000 products from more than 140 manufacturers, making it the single largest resource guide in the entire industry. Dealers will have the opportunity to custom imprint their logo on the cover of the catalog.

This year's catalog also includes enhanced QuickLink barcodes, allowing readers to obtain additional information about products by scanning the codes with their smartphone. Readers are then directed to digital information about the products via videos on their smartphone or a direct connection to one of Stampede’s call center representatives.

“When it comes to winning in today’s complex, ever-changing pro AV industry, dealers now have a very clear choice to make,” Kelly emphasized. “They can play it safe and stay with the pack. Or they can seize the opportunities that new technologies present and move to the front, ahead of the herd. That’s where they’ll find Stampede.”