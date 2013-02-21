Stampede Teams Up With International Technology Rental Association

The 2013 Big Book of AV Tour kicks off in New Orleans, LA, with the announcement that Stampede Presentation Products, Inc. is teaming up with the International Technology Rental Association (ITRA).



According to Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly, "By partnering with the ITRA our goal is to provide their members and our manufacturer partners with an unprecedented opportunity to meet and discuss the latest Pro AV products and technologies. The ITRA is holding their annual membership meeting in New Orleans, at the Crowne Plaza Astor New Orleans, at the same time as our tour stop. By partnering with the ITRA, we are therefore able to schedule an ITRA Members Only afternoon session at no additional cost to our exhibiting partners."

According to Kelly, over the course of the 2013 BBOAV tour Stampede will partner with other vertical market associations and organizations in order to take the impact of the shows to the largest possible audience of dealers and end users.

"Our goal is to expand the size of the overall ProAV market by identifying and reaching out to new vertical markets that can immediately benefit from the products and systems solutions offered by our manufacturing partners," Kelly said. "Our commitment to expand the size of the overall market for ProAV solutions is, I believe, unmatched by any other distributor in the industry today."