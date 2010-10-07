Adamson Expands In U.S.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA—Jon Bosaw, whose career expands over 20 years in the Professional Audio field, has taken the position of U.S. sales manager for Adamson Systems Engineering Inc. Adamson is gearing to expand its U.S. market share by building a strong national sales network and support body. Simultaneously Bosaw will be preparing the stage for the upcoming, and yet unannounced release date of Adamson’s new product series. Bosaw will be working out of a Seattle, WA office.

BROOKLYN, MI—The original sound system at Michigan International Speedway’s 119,500- seat track was completely revamped, its 1960s-vintage horns replaced with more than 200 Community R-Series weather-resistant loudspeakers. The project was overseen by consultant Jack McCallum of WJHW, with installation performed by Lansing-based I.Comm Corporation.

Marshall Offers Digital Signs

EL SEGUNDO, CA—Broadcast monitor and professional AV product manufacturer Marshall Electronics has announced the addition of digital signs to its lineup. The digital signs, ranging in sizes from 10 inches to 32 inches, are a complete solution. They come with built-in processors capable of full-motion video. Compact and rugged, they are well suited for high-traffic public uses, including room signs for schools and hotels, advertising, and emergency information.

“These signs were designed from the ground up, working hand in hand with actual users, to insure they met the needs of market,” stated Perry Goldstein, sales and marketing manager of Marshall Electronics’ Pro A/V division. “Our customers were telling us that they needed a low-cost, onepiece solution, in the small-screen format, made for public locations that are heavily trafficked. The design team focused on security, durability, and price point.”