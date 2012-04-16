2012 SCN-InfoComm Installation Product Awards Finalists Revealed

The 2012 SCN/InfoComm Installation Product Awards Finalists have been revealed. This year’s Product Awards will showcase the most innovative commercial AV products of 2012 in 14 distinct categories. The list of nominees follows below.
Winners will be revealed at a ceremony at InfoComm 2012 in Las Vegas, NV. Voting ends Friday, May 11, so vote today!
Most Innovative Commercial Systems Installation Accessory
Sharp AN-SV100T Swivel Mount
Covid Plenum HDMI Cables
Premier Mounts GB-AVSTOR5 Ceiling Equipment Storage GearBox
Most Innovative Audio/Videoconferencing Product
Revolabs FLX Wireless Conference Phone
Polycom RealPresence Mobile Application
Crestron CaptureLive HD
Most Innovative Control Product for Commercial Installation
Crestron Mobile Pro App
RGB Spectrum MultiPoint KVM
Lutron PowPak Load Controller
Most Innovative Video Conversion/Scaling Product
Crestron DigitalMedia 8G+ Receiver and Room Controller with Scaler DM-RMC Scaler-C
Contemporary Research QMOD-HDSC HDTV Scaler Modulator
TV One C3-340 CORIOmatrix
Most Innovative Digital Signage Product
X2O Media Social Hub
Black Box iCOMPEL WDS Wearable Digital Signage Player
NEC X462HB Large-Screen Display
Most Innovative Loudspeaker for Commercial Installation
Electro-Voice EVA Line Array
JBL CBT-1 Column Line Array
Tannoy VX Series
Most Innovative Mounting Solution
Vaddio CeilingVIEW HD HideAway Lift System
FSR CB-224 Ceiling Box
Premier Mounts LMV Video Wall Mount
Most Innovative Power Conditioner / Surge Protection Product
Furman MIW-Surge-1G
Middle Atlantic Products RackLink Power Management System
SurgeX SU-1500DC
Most Innovative Projection Screen
Draper Tab Tensioning System
Stewart Filmscreen Silver 5D
Elite Screens IRP103X-100H Adhesive Optical Rear-Projection Material
Most Innovative Install-Grade Projector
NEC NP-PX750U
Panasonic PT-DW730
projectiondesign F35 AS3D
Most Innovative Equipment Rack/AV Furniture Product
Middle Atlantic BGR Series
AVTEQ Communications Pedestal
Chief G1 Series Gangable Rack
Most Innovative Video Display Product
NanoLumens NanoSlim
Digital Projection TITAN WUXGA Quad 3D
Planar Clarity Matrix 3D LCD Video Wall
Most Innovative Video Extension Product
Haivision Makito Encoder
Crestron Digital Media 8G Fiber Transmitter 201-DM-TX-201-S
Black Box Mini Extender Kit
Most Innovative Video Switching Product
Crestron Digital Media Presentation System 300 DMPS-300-C
Vaddio ProductionVIEW HD-SDI MV
Magenta Research Voyager VG-Matrix 160