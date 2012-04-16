2012 SCN-InfoComm Installation Product Awards Finalists Revealed

The 2012 SCN/InfoComm Installation Product Awards Finalists have been revealed. This year’s Product Awards will showcase the most innovative commercial AV products of 2012 in 14 distinct categories. The list of nominees follows below.

When you are ready, click here to vote for your favorites!

Winners will be revealed at a ceremony at InfoComm 2012 in Las Vegas, NV. Voting ends Friday, May 11, so vote today!

Most Innovative Commercial Systems Installation Accessory

Sharp AN-SV100T Swivel Mount

Covid Plenum HDMI Cables

Premier Mounts GB-AVSTOR5 Ceiling Equipment Storage GearBox

Most Innovative Audio/Videoconferencing Product

Revolabs FLX Wireless Conference Phone

Polycom RealPresence Mobile Application

Crestron CaptureLive HD

Most Innovative Control Product for Commercial Installation

Crestron Mobile Pro App

RGB Spectrum MultiPoint KVM

Lutron PowPak Load Controller

Most Innovative Video Conversion/Scaling Product

Crestron DigitalMedia 8G+ Receiver and Room Controller with Scaler DM-RMC Scaler-C

Contemporary Research QMOD-HDSC HDTV Scaler Modulator

TV One C3-340 CORIOmatrix

Most Innovative Digital Signage Product

X2O Media Social Hub

Black Box iCOMPEL WDS Wearable Digital Signage Player

NEC X462HB Large-Screen Display

Most Innovative Loudspeaker for Commercial Installation

Electro-Voice EVA Line Array

JBL CBT-1 Column Line Array

Tannoy VX Series

Most Innovative Mounting Solution

Vaddio CeilingVIEW HD HideAway Lift System

FSR CB-224 Ceiling Box

Premier Mounts LMV Video Wall Mount

Most Innovative Power Conditioner / Surge Protection Product

Furman MIW-Surge-1G

Middle Atlantic Products RackLink Power Management System

SurgeX SU-1500DC

Most Innovative Projection Screen

Draper Tab Tensioning System

Stewart Filmscreen Silver 5D

Elite Screens IRP103X-100H Adhesive Optical Rear-Projection Material

Most Innovative Install-Grade Projector

NEC NP-PX750U

Panasonic PT-DW730

projectiondesign F35 AS3D

Most Innovative Equipment Rack/AV Furniture Product

Middle Atlantic BGR Series

AVTEQ Communications Pedestal

Chief G1 Series Gangable Rack

Most Innovative Video Display Product

NanoLumens NanoSlim

Digital Projection TITAN WUXGA Quad 3D

Planar Clarity Matrix 3D LCD Video Wall

Most Innovative Video Extension Product

Haivision Makito Encoder

Crestron Digital Media 8G Fiber Transmitter 201-DM-TX-201-S

Black Box Mini Extender Kit

Most Innovative Video Switching Product

Crestron Digital Media Presentation System 300 DMPS-300-C

Vaddio ProductionVIEW HD-SDI MV

Magenta Research Voyager VG-Matrix 160